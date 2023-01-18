뉴스
[SBS Star] BTOB Seo Eunkwang Says He Recently Lost a Lot of Money that He Made from the Industry
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.18
Seo Eunkwang of K-pop boy group BTOB shared why he does not have as much money in his pocket despite being in the industry for 11 years. 

On January 17 episode of SBS' television show 'Four Men', Seo Eunkwang made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, the host Lee Sang Min asked Seo Eunkwang, "You have been working in this industry for like 11 years now. Many of your songs were a hit, and you lead some musicals, haven't you? You also make frequent appearances on television shows. But what I heard is that you don't have as much money as we think. Is that true?" 

Seo Eunkwang answered, "Yeah, that's true. Since I made money since when I was young, I didn't know how to manage my money properly. I lost a great amount of money while trying to make more money with it." 

He laughed and continued, "I invested in stocks and bitcoin, and I made minus from that, like completely minus."
Then, another guest Ryu Seung-soo asked, "Did you invest in them because someone suggested that you should, or did you learn about stocks and bitcoin yourself?" 

Seo Eunkwang responded, "I learned about them myself. But I don't think I learned about them well, because... Yeah...", then bitterly smiled. 

After that, Seo Eunkwang spoke about his business failure as well, "Actually, I opened a Korean-style pub in my hometown some years ago. I opened it with a friend, and it did really well at first. I was making like millions of won from that." 

He went on, "But then, the COVID-19 pandemic started and everything went downhill from there. As we were losing so much money from the pub, we ended up closing it." 
(Credit= SBS Four Men, CUBE Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
