[SBS Star] BTOB Seo Eunkwang Says He Recently Lost a Lot of Money that He Made from the Industry

On January 17 episode of SBS' television show 'Four Men', Seo Eunkwang made a guest appearance.
During the talk, the host Lee Sang Min asked Seo Eunkwang, "You have been working in this industry for like 11 years now. Many of your songs were a hit, and you lead some musicals, haven't you? You also make frequent appearances on television shows. But what I heard is that you don't have as much money as we think. Is that true?"
Seo Eunkwang answered, "Yeah, that's true. Since I made money since when I was young, I didn't know how to manage my money properly. I lost a great amount of money while trying to make more money with it."
He laughed and continued, "I invested in stocks and bitcoin, and I made minus from that, like completely minus."
Seo Eunkwang responded, "I learned about them myself. But I don't think I learned about them well, because... Yeah...", then bitterly smiled.
After that, Seo Eunkwang spoke about his business failure as well, "Actually, I opened a Korean-style pub in my hometown some years ago. I opened it with a friend, and it did really well at first. I was making like millions of won from that."
He went on, "But then, the COVID-19 pandemic started and everything went downhill from there. As we were losing so much money from the pub, we ended up closing it."
