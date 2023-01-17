[SBS Star] VIDEO: ENHYPEN Turns a Fashion Show in Milan Into Their Fan Meeting

This scene looks like an intro to Enhypens documentary of fame �� pic.twitter.com/tFFwvZslZa — KYC is seeing enhypen (@sseungsim) January 15, 2023

K-pop boy group ENHYPEN transformed a fashion show in Milan into their fan meeting.On January 15, the members of ENHYPEN attended a fashion show for one luxury brand in Milan, Italy as the show's guests.Hours before the fashion show, fans started gathering around the entrance of the venue to see them.What was surprising was that some of them had even waited for them since dawn, despite the rain and cold.While they waited, they put up signs written in Korean everywhere, welcoming the boys to Italy as well as expressing their love for them.When ENHYPEN arrived for the fashion show in the afternoon, a large crowd of fans loudly cheered for them.They excitedly screamed their names out loud, and filmed them with their phones and cameras.In return, ENHYPEN members greeted them with a bright smile and big hand wave.Regarding this unusually-large crowd at the fashion show venue, multiple Italian news outlets stated in their reports, "Have you heard of a group called ENHYPEN? We were all very shocked at how many fans came to see them today."They noted that it was their first time seeing this many people at the venue for a fashion show before.It looked like ENHYPEN just proved their tremendous popularity in Milan.(Credit= Online Community, 'Prada' Twitter)(SBS Star)