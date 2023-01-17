[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yoon Eun Hye Seen Praying Out Loud in Church; Some Are Saying that She Seems Creepy

이미지 확대하기

Actress Yoon Eun Hye was spotted praying out loud in church.On January 17, one recent video of Yoon Eun Hye was uploaded online.The video showed Yoon Eun Hye in the middle of stage between some people; she had one hand in the air and a microphone in the other one.With her eyes closed, Yoon Eun Hye stated loudly, "Oh, Lord. Help us see those sins that we cannot see. Help us become a holy human-being. As your warriors as well as children, help us move forward with our new selves without an anxious mind. Help us keep going with confidence."Then, she told a large crowd of other people in front of her, "Call his name after me, everyone. Oh, Lord! Oh, Lord! Oh, Lord!"When Yoon Eun Hye finished her words, the crowd raised their hands up in the air and repeatedly said, "Oh, Lord!"Yoon Eun Hye is known to be a devout Christian, and has never really hidden that fact from the public.She previously featured in a drama that was aired on a Christian television channel, and sang a hymn at her fan meeting.There was also a time when she brought a pastor to the shooting site of her drama, and prayed there together.Since Yoon Eun Hye looked so different to herself on television, some fans said that she seemed scary and creepy in this video.But some fired back at them by saying that they should not say such things about her, because that is being disrespectful of her and her religion.(Credit= Online Community, 'y1003_grace' Instagram)(SBS Star)