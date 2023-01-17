[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG TAEYANG Says His Son Looks Just like Min Hyorin

이미지 확대하기

TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG shared that his son looks just like his wife actress Min Hyorin.On January 16, one YouTube channel released a video of TAEYANG reading about himself online.While reading a part where it is written about his family, TAEYANG said, "Oh, it says that my son was born in December 2021, but he was born in December. He was born in November 2021. Please change it to November."Then, the production team asked, "Could you tell us about your son? Is that anything that you perhaps would like to boast about?"With a big smile on his face that cannot be hidden, TAEYANG said, "Well, it was his first birthday not so long ago. He resembles my wife a lot. He is so beautiful like her."He shyly continued, "When we take him out, we often get asked, 'It's a girl, right?' Every time that happens, I have to tell them that he's a boy. He's too beautiful like that."He went on, "He's really lovely, absolutely adorable. He's the apple of my eye. I love him to bits.", then smiled again.After watching this video, fans left comments such as, "Oh my...! I seriously would love to see photos of his son!", "He looks so happy.", "I'm sure he'll grow up as a good-looking man." and more.TAEYANG and Min Hyorin first met each other for his music video '1AM' in 2014.Following their 4-year relationship, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin got married in February 2018.(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube, '__youngbae__' Instagram)(SBS Star)