[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Mistakenly Invites Another Ji-min for Dinner Thinking It Was BTS JIMIN
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.16 17:23 Updated 2023.01.16 17:29 View Count
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG talked about a hilarious mistake that he recently made.

On January 14, TAEYANG sat down for an interview with Spotify to talk about his latest single 'VIBE' that features another boy group BTS' member JIMIN. 

During the interview, TAEYANG shared what it was like collaborating with JIMIN, "It was incredible. He was someone that matched amazingly well with the concept of 'VIBE'."  

He continued, "While working together, I realized that we were pretty similar to each other. Not only the way we thought, but also our characters showed great similarities."  

He went on, "JIMIN was way more passionate than me though. Seeing that passion motivated me greatly, too. I believe I learned a lot from this experience. It had been a while to witness that sort of drive, and I really enjoyed working with him." 
 
After that, TAEYANG laughed and told a funny story that happened when he was trying to reach JIMIN to ask if he was up for a collaboration. 

TAEYANG laughingly said, "After I decided that I wanted to drop a song with JIMIN, I asked him whether he wanted to work with me. He said he would love to, so I wanted to talk to him over dinner. To do that, I invited him to a group chat." 

He resumed, "We talked there, and met for dinner soon after that. But when I went to the restaurant that I booked, there was another Ji-min, not BTS JIMIN. It turned out that I had mistakenly invited another Ji-min to the group chat and arranged for dinner together, thinking that person was BTS JIMIN." 

With an awkward smile, he added, "When I got there, I was like, 'Why is this person here...?' I thought to myself, 'Wow, everything has gone wrong.' But what can I do? We had good dinner together, and I contacted BTS JIMIN afterwards. I successfully met up with JIMIN a few days later and we started working on our music from then." 
 
(Credit= THE BLACK LABEL, Spotify)

(SBS Star) 
