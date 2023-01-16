[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Reveals Who He Thinks Is the Smartest Out of Daehan, Minguk and Manse

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Il Kook gave an update on the Song triplets―Daehan, Minguk and Manse's lives.On January 13, Song Il Kook sat down for an interview with one magazine.During the interview, the interviewer asked Song Il Kook, "How are your three boys doing? Since you married a judge, I feel like they'll all be good at studying. Is that right?"Song Il Kook answered, "Well, Daehan is really good at studying, actually. I don't think he is as good at it as my wife though. He goes to one afterschool academy, and it's to study math. His math teacher from the afterschool academy told us that we should get Daehan to take the gifted and talented test."He continued, "So, my wife asked him to take the test, but he said he didn't want to. We didn't want to force him to take the test, so we left it there for now."He resumed, "Each of them is very different. I think Minguk has the best linguistic ability, and Manse is the most emotional. He takes good care of people around, and he's also considerate of others. Daehan doesn't even look me in the eye. But he is the smartest one out of them.", then laughed.Then, Song Il Kook was asked if any of them dream of becoming an actor like him.Song Il Kook responded, "Umm... I don't know yet. If they say that they want to become one, then I won't stop them. But I'll definitely warn them. It's not an easy path to walk on. This career is filled with charms, but you will also face many difficulties."Song Il Kook married Jung Seung-yeon, who works as a judge, in March 2008.Daehan, Minguk and Manse were born in March 2012; they are currently 12 years old in Korean age.(Credit= 'songilkook' Instagram)(SBS Star)