[SBS Star] Taeyeon Surprises Everyone by Saying, "I Go a Year Without Having Any Instant Noodles"

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation surprised everybody by saying that instant noodles are too heavy for her that she does not even have them once a year.On January 14 episode of tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday', Taeyeon shared an interesting fact about herself.After playing a round of game that had 'ramyeon (instant noodles)' as an answer, the host Boom said, "Taeyeon probably found it hard playing this round."Taeyeon nodded and responded, "Ah yes, it's because I don't even have ramyeon once a year. I may have it once a year, but I may not. I can totally go without it; I don't eat ramyeon much at all."Her response took all hosts and guests in the room by surprise, because ramyeon is one of the most-liked foods in Korea.Korea has been reigning as the top country with the highest per capita consumption of ramyeon for years―from 2013 until 2020.Now, Vietnam has taken over the top spot after surpassing Korea's record, but Korea still has a huge ramyeon market.According to the data collected by the World Instant Noodles Association in 2021, the average individual in Korea consumes about 73 servings of ramyeon per year.That was why it was a big surprise that Taeyeon has none to perhaps only one packet of ramyeon a year.When asked why she does not like to have ramyeon, she said, "It's too heavy for me."Immediately after hearing this, YouTuber Pung-ja responded with her jaw widely-opened, "Ramyeon's too heavy? Seriously? Wow... This is just unbelievable!"Previously when Taeyeon featured in JTBC's television show 'Petkage', she stated, "My meals mostly consist of salad. I prefer to have multiple light foods throughout the day rather than having big meals two to three times a day.""No wonder Taeyeon is so thin!", many commented upon finding out about her not enjoying ramyeon, and often having small meals, which mainly being salad.(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday)(SBS Star)