[SBS Star] Fans Discover SEVENTEEN VERNON & TXT Stylist's Posts that Suggest They Are in a Relationship
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.13 17:37 View Count
Fans discovered some online posts by VERNON of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN and Rakta―boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER's stylist―that suggest they may be dating each other.

Recently, SEVENTEEN's fans claimed that VERNON is in a relationship with Rakta. 

They based their claim on posts that VERNON and Rakta uploaded on their Instagram. 

Last August, they uploaded screenshots of a movie 'Moonrise Kingdom' around the same time, as if they watched it together. 

About a week later, VERNON shared a photo of American musician Kurt Cobain with angel wings; in his caption, he wrote, "Ta-rak chun-sa" (corrupted angel). 

The weird thing is, when the name of Rakta's Instagram account is reversely-read, it becomes 'Ta-rak 1004 (chun-sa)'―'1004' reads as 'chun-sa' in Korean and it means an angel. 
VERNON and Rakta had the same design of tattoo by the same tattooist, and they had lots of matching items from a cap, necklace and to a ring as well. 

Not too long ago, fans noticed that VERNON also wore the same pair of long black boots as a member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER when he was heading to the airport earlier this month. 

Those were designed by Rakta herself, which made it seem like Rakta had gifted a pair of the same boots to VERNON. 
Lastly, VERNON was recently seen buying a large teddy bear, and fans believe that he gave that to Rakta, after spotting almost the same teddy bear on her Instagram story. 

In this particular Instagram story, Rakta answered a question that was asked by her fan, "Are you currently in a relationship?" 

To this question, Rakta answered, "Yes." with a smiling baby and white heart emoji. 
Since SEVENTEEN and TOMORROW X TOGETHER are under the same label―HYBE Labels, fans are saying that it is not totally nonsense they might be together. 

(Credit= 'noblessekorea' YouTube, '1004rakta' 'vernonline' Instagram, Online Community, 'TXT_members' 'triptoVermoon' Twitter, HYBE Labels) 

(SBS Star) 
