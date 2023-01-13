[SBS Star] Fans Discover SEVENTEEN VERNON & TXT Stylist's Posts that Suggest They Are in a Relationship

Recently, SEVENTEEN's fans claimed that VERNON is in a relationship with Rakta.
They based their claim on posts that VERNON and Rakta uploaded on their Instagram.
Last August, they uploaded screenshots of a movie 'Moonrise Kingdom' around the same time, as if they watched it together.
About a week later, VERNON shared a photo of American musician Kurt Cobain with angel wings; in his caption, he wrote, "Ta-rak chun-sa" (corrupted angel).
The weird thing is, when the name of Rakta's Instagram account is reversely-read, it becomes 'Ta-rak 1004 (chun-sa)'―'1004' reads as 'chun-sa' in Korean and it means an angel.
Not too long ago, fans noticed that VERNON also wore the same pair of long black boots as a member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER when he was heading to the airport earlier this month.
Those were designed by Rakta herself, which made it seem like Rakta had gifted a pair of the same boots to VERNON.
In this particular Instagram story, Rakta answered a question that was asked by her fan, "Are you currently in a relationship?"
To this question, Rakta answered, "Yes." with a smiling baby and white heart emoji.
(Credit= 'noblessekorea' YouTube, '1004rakta' 'vernonline' Instagram, Online Community, 'TXT_members' 'triptoVermoon' Twitter, HYBE Labels)
(SBS Star)