[SBS Star] Fans Discover SEVENTEEN VERNON & TXT Stylist's Posts that Suggest They Are in a Relationship

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Fans discovered some online posts by VERNON of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN and Rakta―boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER's stylist―that suggest they may be dating each other.Recently, SEVENTEEN's fans claimed that VERNON is in a relationship with Rakta.They based their claim on posts that VERNON and Rakta uploaded on their Instagram.Last August, they uploaded screenshots of a movie 'Moonrise Kingdom' around the same time, as if they watched it together.About a week later, VERNON shared a photo of American musician Kurt Cobain with angel wings; in his caption, he wrote, "Ta-rak chun-sa" (corrupted angel).The weird thing is, when the name of Rakta's Instagram account is reversely-read, it becomes 'Ta-rak 1004 (chun-sa)'―'1004' reads as 'chun-sa' in Korean and it means an angel.VERNON and Rakta had the same design of tattoo by the same tattooist, and they had lots of matching items from a cap, necklace and to a ring as well.Not too long ago, fans noticed that VERNON also wore the same pair of long black boots as a member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER when he was heading to the airport earlier this month.Those were designed by Rakta herself, which made it seem like Rakta had gifted a pair of the same boots to VERNON.Lastly, VERNON was recently seen buying a large teddy bear, and fans believe that he gave that to Rakta, after spotting almost the same teddy bear on her Instagram story.In this particular Instagram story, Rakta answered a question that was asked by her fan, "Are you currently in a relationship?"To this question, Rakta answered, "Yes." with a smiling baby and white heart emoji.Since SEVENTEEN and TOMORROW X TOGETHER are under the same label―HYBE Labels, fans are saying that it is not totally nonsense they might be together.(Credit= 'noblessekorea' YouTube, '1004rakta' 'vernonline' Instagram, Online Community, 'TXT_members' 'triptoVermoon' Twitter, HYBE Labels)(SBS Star)