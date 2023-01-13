[SBS Star] Fans Believe NCT TAEYONG & Park Ju Hyun Are Dating Each Other; Agencies Respond

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Many believe that TAEYONG of K-pop boy group NCT and actress Park Ju Hyun in a relationship.Recently, NCT fans discovered a popular online game 'League of Legends' account that was suspected to be TAEYONG's.The recent activities of alleged TAEYONG's account showed that he played with an account with a nickname 'Sorang-i' 12 times out of 20.While browsing through his account, they also found out that he played 'League of Legends' with 'Sorang-i' on most of his day-offs.Since 'So-rang' is a character that Park Ju Hyun plays in her current drama 'The Forbidden Marriage', the nicknamed 'Sorang-i' account was presumed to be hers.It was easy to reach that conclusion because they knew that TAEYONG and Park Ju Hyun are close.Last October, Park Ju Hyun was spotted at NCT 127's concert; she uploaded a photo of tickets, lightsticks and a paper slogan from her seat on Instagram.At that time, fans were surprised because it said on the tickets that she was invited to watch the concert from a 'family-only' area.Following the concert, Park Ju Hyun once again updated her Instagram with a photo of herself posing right by TAEYONG at backstage.After seeing all this, a lot of people thought they might be in a relationship.Then on January 12, TAEYONG's management agency SM Entertainment gave their official response, "They're not dating one another. They're just friends."935 Entertainment―Park Ju Hyun's management agency―also stated that they were nothing more than friends.They added some details with their statement, "Park Ju Hyun loves to play games. They do play games together time to time, but that's all. It's not like they're more than friends though."The agency went on, "She is a very extroverted person, so she has a wide range of friends. She takes photos when she goes to other concerts as well. They're really just friends."(Credit= 'charmgirl_1005' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)