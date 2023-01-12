[SBS Star] Lee Hanee Talks About Training with 2NE1 Members at YG Ent. for over 2 Years

이미지 확대하기

Miss Korea-turned-actress Lee Hanee talked about training with the members of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 at YG Entertainment for over two years.On January 11, tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' released a preview of their next episode.In this preview, Lee Hanee told the hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho about her amazingly-outgoing personality.Lee Hanee said, "I was a mega extrovert since birth. Because I was never home, my parents would always try to find me in town by rewarding the residents nearby. I had so much energy. It was unbelievable."She continued, "I loved dancing as well that I used to dance all the time. And you know what? I actually trained at YG Entertainment for two and a half years. I trained with the members of 2NE1. I could have become a member of 2NE1, really."She went on, "During the day, I was just an ordinary graduate student studying gayageum. And I turned into a dancer at night. I was like a flower that bloomed only at night."After that, Lee Hanee revealed that she danced until the moment she gave birth to her baby, "I still love dancing. I danced until pretty much right before I gave birth to my daughter."Then, the actress got up and excitedly danced with Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)