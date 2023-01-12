[SBS Star] Lee Hanee Talks About Training with 2NE1 Members at YG Ent. for over 2 Years

On January 11, tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' released a preview of their next episode.
In this preview, Lee Hanee told the hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho about her amazingly-outgoing personality.
She continued, "I loved dancing as well that I used to dance all the time. And you know what? I actually trained at YG Entertainment for two and a half years. I trained with the members of 2NE1. I could have become a member of 2NE1, really."
She went on, "During the day, I was just an ordinary graduate student studying gayageum. And I turned into a dancer at night. I was like a flower that bloomed only at night."
Then, the actress got up and excitedly danced with Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho.
(SBS Star)