[SBS Star] VIXX RAVI Gets His Military Service Altered to Public Service Work with False Medical Reports
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.12 17:17 Updated 2023.01.12 17:22 View Count
[SBS Star] VIXX RAVI Gets His Military Service Altered to Public Service Work with False Medical Reports
It has been revealed that RAVI of K-pop boy group VIXX altered his military service with false medical reports. 

In the afternoon of January 12, news outlet Kyunghyang Shinmun shared that a group of brokers was arrested on a charge of Military Service Act violation. 

Specifically, they forged medical reports for celebrities and children of legal professions to lower their physical grades before their military suitability examination. 

This way, they could serve alternative military service instead, or get completely exempted from the national mandatory duty. 

On these forged medical reports, the brokers wrote that their clients had epilepsy and such. 
RAVI
There were about 100 clients who received their 'help', and the brokers pocketed over 100 million won (approximately 80,200 dollars) for helping them like that. 

One of the celebrities that these brokers helped to lower physical grades is said to be RAVI. 

Apparently, they told their potential clients about how they successfully lowered RAVI's physical grades during their consultation. 

They said to their potential clients, "RAVI received 'Grade 4' through us." 
RAVI
RAVI
RAVI began his alternative military service as a public service worker in October last year. 

Currently, his management agency GROOVL1N is remaining silent regarding the report; they are not responding to any reporters. 

(Credit= 'ravithecrackkidz' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
