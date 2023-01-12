뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Kyu-hyung Shares Zo In Sung Used to Treat His College Friends to Food & Drink All the Time
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.12
Actor Lee Kyu-hyung shared how amazing actor Zo In Sung was back when they attended university together. 

On January 11 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Lee Kyu-hyung made a guest appearance.

During the talk, Lee Kyu-hyung revealed that he attended the same university as Zo In Sung at the same time. 

Lee Kyu-hyung said, "I majored in Theater and In Sung was a Theater major too. We were in the same year. He used to take great care of all Theater students. At that time, he was already big in the industry." 

He continued, "Every time we used to go out to eat or drink, he would pay for it, even at those times when we went in large groups. A lot of guys went to the military at that time, including myself, and he would buy us something to eat on our day-offs as well." 
Then, the actor stated that they once tried to pay for it, because Zo In Sung always paid, but he would just not let them pay. 

Lee Kyu-hyung commented, "We tried so hard to pay for it, but he would never let us pay. When we told him that we were going to pay, he was like, 'No, that's nonsense. Don't say things like that to me!', then he said something to us which I still can't forget." 

He went on, "In Sung said, 'Hey, the only thing I got is money.' What he basically wanted to say to us was, 'Don't think about paying in front of me.' He said it in a playful way though, not seriously or anything. Anyway, he's an incredible guy." 

Upon hearing what Zo In Sung said to Lee Kyu-hyung and his college friends, the hosts and other guests of 'Problem Child in House' laughed and said, "He could say such thing, because he is Zo In Sung. Nobody else is pretty much allowed to say anything like that!" 
Lee Kyu-hyung and Zo In Sung majored in Theater at Dongguk University. 

(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House) 

(SBS Star) 
