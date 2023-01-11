뉴스
[SBS Star] MOON BIN Shares MOON SUA Used Millions of Won with His Credit Card that He Gave Her to Use
[SBS Star] MOON BIN Shares MOON SUA Used Millions of Won with His Credit Card that He Gave Her to Use

[SBS Star] MOON BIN Shares MOON SUA Used Millions of Won with His Credit Card that He Gave Her to Use

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.11 18:17
[SBS Star] MOON BIN Shares MOON SUA Used Millions of Won with His Credit Card that He Gave Her to Use
MOON BIN of K-pop boy group ASTRO revealed how much his younger sister MOON SUA of girl group Billlie used with his credit card that he gave her to use. 

On January 10 episode of MBC's television show 'DNA Mate', MOON BIN and MOON SUA made a guest appearance. 

In this episode, MOON SUA was seen visiting MOON BIN and his fellow group member Yoon San-ha in their dance studio, practicing their new song 'Madness'. 

While sitting down for a talk during a break, MOON SUA said to MOON BIN, "I've been trying to speak to you on the phone for like two weeks now. But you didn't even pick it up once, nor call back. So, I thought to myself, 'Does he not miss me like I miss him?'" 

With an awkward smile, MOON BIN answered, "I did think about calling you back, but I forgot. It's so hard to remember it." 
MOON BIN
Then, Yoon San-ha asked, "Despite the fact that you were continuously unable to speak to him, what's the reason why you called him? Was there something that you wanted to talk to him about?" 

MOON SUA responded, "I mean, it was because I missed him, but it was also since I wanted to ask him for some advice. He entered this industry much earlier than I did, and he's always been my role model. So, when I face difficulties during practice, I want to ask him about them. But I felt sad as he doesn't answer my calls." 

To this, MOON BIN commented, "I'll answer your calls well from now on. Ask me one thing that you wanted to ask." 

MOON SUA asked him for his advice on how to perform better, and he gave her honest and practical advice based on his experience. 
MOON BIN
When MOON BIN was done advising MOON SUA, Yoon San-ha stated, "MOON BIN's pretty good oppa though, isn't he? This advice and... He even gave you his credit card to use." 

The members of 'DNA Mate' back in the studio gasped in surprise upon hearing this, and asked MOON BIN if that was really true. 

MOON BIN nodded and shyly explained why he gave his credit card to her, "SUA used to receive a monthly allowance from our parents when she was a trainee. I just thought she would feel uncomfortable to receive money from them every month, so that was why." 

DINDIN asked, "Does SUA use your card a lot? I feel like she may feel uncomfortable to use your card as well..." 

MOON BIN laughed and answered, "Oh, no. Not at all. She uses my card very well. She's used about 3 to 4 million won with it so far. She bought herself a pair of in-ear monitors, and even a camera." 
MOON BIN
(Credit= MBC DNA Mate, 'Billlieofficial' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
