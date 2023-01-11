뉴스
[SBS Star] HAHA Tells How Friendly, Polite and Detailed WONYOUNG Is After Filming 'Running Man' with IVE
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.11 16:02
Singer HAHA revealed what it was like to film 'Running Man' with the members of K-pop girl group IVE. 

On January 9, IVE participated in shooting of SBS' popular television show 'Running Man'. 

Following the shooting, HAHA went live on his YouTube to share his excitement, "IVE joined us today. How crazy is that? They were amazing. Not only were they gorgeous, but they all had such a great personality. They made me think, 'Would my daughter be able to grow up like them?'" 

With lots of excitement, he carried on, "Maknae (the youngest one) is named LEESEO, and she was very, very, very cute. Apparently, her mom was born in 1980. Since I'm born in 1979, I could possibly have a child as big as her now, if I had one early. It's crazy!" 
After LEESEO, HAHA went on to speak about WONYOUNG, "WONYOUNG surprised me a lot. How did she grow up so well like that? She's unbelievably pretty, but her personality is amazing as well. I heard that she was good at studying. You know what though? Despite having everything, she's super humble." 

He resumed, "During the break from our shooting, she came up to me and said, 'Sunbae-nim, you lived in Ichon-dong before, right? I lived there too.' I've talked about living in Ichon-dong on TV in the past, but I didn't think WONYOUNG would know it. But besides that, she knew many other things about me." 

He wrapped up his excited talk by stating, "Anyway, we touched upon various topics during our shooting today. From their incredible achievements since debut to the kind of stress they get from their quick success. Their stories were absolutely beautiful. I don't know if the production team managed to get all that in our upcoming episode, but it was honestly really awesome working with IVE today." 
(Credit= 'IVEstarship' Facebook, '@quanhaha79' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
