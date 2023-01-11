[SBS Star] Byul Shares She Would Totally Marry HAHA Again in Her Next Life

이미지 확대하기

Singer Byul shared that she would marry her husband singer HAHA again in her next life on one condition.Recently, Byul sat down for an interview with the press to talk about the release of 'Startrail'―her first album in 14 years.During the interview, Byul explained that the journey of preparing this album was not an easy one, but she was able to keep going thanks to the support from her family and fans.Regarding a song 'Age', Byul said, "I composed 'Age' and wrote the lyrics for it. It was a song that I made to tell everyone about my life. Looking back, I've never told people my stories through my songs. So, I wanted to do that this time."The singer continued, "Last year, I turned 40 in Korean age and that was when I produced 'Age'. I made debut when I was 20. It was just hard to believe that I'd become that old already. While writing that song, I thought back to those times in my 20s when I was all so beautiful on stage. That gave me mixed feelings."She resumed, "So, I went up to HAHA and said, 'I'm 40 years old. When did I get this old?' He replied, 'You've got three kids now too. That's something really awesome.' I thought to myself, 'Oh, I believed only the time has passed without me getting anything done, but it turns out I achieved quite a lot of things up to now. Actually, life as a wife and mother is good too.' That's why 'Age' goes like, 'I'll choose this same life even if I'm born again.'"Then, one reporter asked Byul if she could make clear what she exactly meant by "I'll choose this same life."Byul laughingly stated, "You might find me annoying for saying this, but honestly, if I was born again and was to get married again, I'll totally marry my husband once more. I really mean it. I mean every bit of it."She added, "It's conditional though. I will marry him after I'm done being in a relationship with like 20 guys. I have the biggest regret about not dating many guys before I met HAHA, so that's the reason for that.", then laughed.(Credit= 'sweetstar0001' Instagram, Quan Entertainment)(SBS Star)