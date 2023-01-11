뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Byul Shares She Would Totally Marry HAHA Again in Her Next Life
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Byul Shares She Would Totally Marry HAHA Again in Her Next Life

[SBS Star] Byul Shares She Would Totally Marry HAHA Again in Her Next Life

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.11 14:06 View Count
[SBS Star] Byul Shares She Would Totally Marry HAHA Again in Her Next Life
Singer Byul shared that she would marry her husband singer HAHA again in her next life on one condition. 

Recently, Byul sat down for an interview with the press to talk about the release of 'Startrail'―her first album in 14 years. 

During the interview, Byul explained that the journey of preparing this album was not an easy one, but she was able to keep going thanks to the support from her family and fans.
Byul
Regarding a song 'Age', Byul said, "I composed 'Age' and wrote the lyrics for it. It was a song that I made to tell everyone about my life. Looking back, I've never told people my stories through my songs. So, I wanted to do that this time." 

The singer continued, "Last year, I turned 40 in Korean age and that was when I produced 'Age'. I made debut when I was 20. It was just hard to believe that I'd become that old already. While writing that song, I thought back to those times in my 20s when I was all so beautiful on stage. That gave me mixed feelings." 

She resumed, "So, I went up to HAHA and said, 'I'm 40 years old. When did I get this old?' He replied, 'You've got three kids now too. That's something really awesome.' I thought to myself, 'Oh, I believed only the time has passed without me getting anything done, but it turns out I achieved quite a lot of things up to now. Actually, life as a wife and mother is good too.' That's why 'Age' goes like, 'I'll choose this same life even if I'm born again.'" 
Byul
Then, one reporter asked Byul if she could make clear what she exactly meant by "I'll choose this same life." 

Byul laughingly stated, "You might find me annoying for saying this, but honestly, if I was born again and was to get married again, I'll totally marry my husband once more. I really mean it. I mean every bit of it." 

She added, "It's conditional though. I will marry him after I'm done being in a relationship with like 20 guys. I have the biggest regret about not dating many guys before I met HAHA, so that's the reason for that.", then laughed.  
Byul
(Credit= 'sweetstar0001' Instagram, Quan Entertainment)  

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.