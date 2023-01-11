뉴스
[SBS Star] MIMI Says OH MY GIRL Managers Got Them to Face the Wall with Male K-pop Singers Around
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.11 11:17 Updated 2023.01.11 11:18 View Count
MIMI of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL shared what the group's managers would ask them to do when there were male K-pop singers around. 

On January 10 episode of SBS' television show 'Four Men', MIMI made a guest appearance. 

While the members of 'Four Men' and MIMI talked, they asked her out of curiosity, "Are a lot of K-pop stars secretly in a relationship?" 

MIMI answered, "Yeah, I'm sure there are some out there. But our agency was very strict to us when it came to dating. Our managers wouldn't even let us look at male K-pop stars in the eye at music shows."  

She continued, "For instance... At the end of music shows, all performers go on the stage together. So, we would wait at backstage alongside each other. If we happen to be close to male K-pop stars or facing them at that time, our managers tapped us on the shoulders. That meant that we had to turn around and face the wall instead." 

She laughingly added, "Apparently, if we have eye contact with them, we'll eventually have 'lip' contact with one another."; this comment made by MIMI made everybody in the room laugh hard. 
MIMI
Then, the members of 'Four Men' asked whether any male K-pop stars have asked her out before. 

MIMI responded, "They have indirectly shown interest in me, but they never asked me out directly. I just heard about them from my members. But I purposely didn't go on any dates as well. I didn't want to meet them in the first place if we weren't going to get to know one another properly." 

She went on, "I've actually never dated anyone in my entire life. I'm a NBSB (No Boyfriend Since Birth). Even when agencies are strictly restricting their artists from dating, those that want to date will find their way and date someone. I'm not really interested in dating, marriage or anything like that right now though. I'm busy focusing on my own life, so...!" 
MIMI
MIMI
(Credit= SBS Four Men) 

(SBS Star) 
