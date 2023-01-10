뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ko Woolim Gives Everyone a Sneak Peek at His Newlywed Life with Kim Yuna
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ko Woolim Gives Everyone a Sneak Peek at His Newlywed Life with Kim Yuna

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ko Woolim Gives Everyone a Sneak Peek at His Newlywed Life with Kim Yuna

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.10 18:16 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ko Woolim Gives Everyone a Sneak Peek at His Newlywed Life with Kim Yuna
Ko Woorim of crossover male vocal quartet Forestella gave everybody a sneak peek at his newlywed life with retired figure skating champion Kim Yuna. 

Last week, one fashion magazine posted a video of Ko Woorim on their YouTube channel. 

In this video, Ko Woorim was seen having a 'TMI (Too Much Information) time' about himself. 
Ko Woolim
When asked if there was anything that he was really into nowadays, Ko Woorim answered, "I'm very much into coffee these days. I'm interested in buying a good coffee machine and grinder, so I've been asking people around me for some information about that." 

He continued, "I have my own café-like area at home. There's a room at our place that I use entirely for myself, so...", then shyly smiled. 

His comment grabbed the attention of many as they could get an idea of what his married life with Kim Yuna was like. 
Ko Woolim
As Ko Woolim revealed that he often cooks at their newlywed home in his next answer, all viewers turned the volume up to listen to his words better.

Ko Woolim said, "This morning, when I was about to cook some rice, I thought to myself, 'We may get sick of having white rice since we've been having white rice for a while now. Let's make some black rice.' So, I wanted to make some black rice, but I had no idea how much black rice I had to mix with white rice. I had no idea what the great ratio was." 

He went on, "So, I Googled how to make black rice. I managed to successfully make black rice, so I had some black rice for breakfast today." 

Then, he laughingly talked about failing to cook a dish, "I tried making stir-fried with thinnly-sliced pork belly and seasoned spring onion the other day, but I completely failed making the dish. It's been long since I've cooked properly, so I believe my cooking skills have left me." 
 

Ko Woolim and Kim Yuna got married this October, and the couple began their newlywed life at an apartment complex in Heukseok-dong, Seoul, where Kim Yuna purchased and lived since 2011. 

It is said that she refurbished the whole place before they moved to suit the lifestyle of the two. 

(Credit= 'Harper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube, 'yunakim' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.