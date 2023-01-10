[SBS Star] DARA Talks About the Time When Minzy Mistook Her as an Elementary School Student Before Debut

이미지 확대하기

Disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1's member DARA spoke about the time in the past when her fellow 2NE1 member Minzy mistook her as someone of her age.On January 10 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Music Party', DARA made a guest appearance.While having a conversation, the host Kim Shin-young asked DARA what she thought the secret is to her ever so youthful look.DARA answered, "Since I've been making frequent appearances on television shows these days, my desire to make people laugh became stronger. Not too long ago, I made a playful remark on one show. I said, 'My lips won't move downwards because I just got a facelift.'"She continued, "Ever since I made that joke, many think that I actually got a facelift. I didn't get a facelift though. Let me clarify that here. I'm just born with this look, really."Then, DARA thought back to the time when she was in her 20s, but Minzy mistook her as an elementary school student.DARA laughingly stated, "When Minzy and I met, I was 21 and she was 10. On the day that we met, I felt her giving me a death stare. After we got close, I asked her why she looked at me like that. She told me, 'I thought you were a young trainee who still goes to elementary school student like me. I thought you were my rival.''Kim Shin-young responded, "Really? But that's not weird, because you had a small body frame and probably were sitting quietly in the corner. Minzy, as a famous trainee, definitely could have felt that you were her rival at your agency.", then laughed.(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram, MBC FM4U Music Party)(SBS Star)