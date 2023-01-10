[SBS Star] An Idol-turned-actor Allegedly Had an Affair with a Married Woman

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

One idol-turned-actor has allegedly involved in an affair, causing a family to break up.On January 9, it was reported that an actor in his 40s, 'A', was sued for causing a breakup of a family by cheating with a married woman.Her husband, 'B', reportedly filed a complaint to Seoul Central District Court in December 2022.According to the complaint, the husband claimed, "My wife and 'A' met at least three times at his home, and they were in a relationship before our marriage."He added, "After belatedly learning about the issue, I suffered severe mental damage and even received psychiatric treatment."His wife admitted that she occasionally met 'A', in the part or at his home between May and June of last year, but claimed that there was no sexual relationship between them.'A' debuted in the entertainment industry as a singer in the 90s, and rose to stardom through his group activities.With his singing career as a stepping stone, he has also been active in various projects as an actor.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)