[SBS Star] An Idol-turned-actor Allegedly Had an Affair with a Married Woman

On January 9, it was reported that an actor in his 40s, 'A', was sued for causing a breakup of a family by cheating with a married woman.
Her husband, 'B', reportedly filed a complaint to Seoul Central District Court in December 2022.
He added, "After belatedly learning about the issue, I suffered severe mental damage and even received psychiatric treatment."
His wife admitted that she occasionally met 'A', in the part or at his home between May and June of last year, but claimed that there was no sexual relationship between them.
With his singing career as a stepping stone, he has also been active in various projects as an actor.
(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)
(SBS Star)