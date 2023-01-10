[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Says a Reason She Has to Remain Popular Is to Make Money for an Animal Shelter

이미지 확대하기

Singer Lee Hyo-ri revealed a heartwarming reason why she has to remain popular.On January 7 episode of tvN's television show 'Canada Check-in', Lee Hyo-ri was seen preparing for a bazaar with the workers from one animal shelter in Jeju Island where she sponsors and volunteers.Lee Hyo-ri has always taken a keen interest in animal welfare, and it has been over 10 years since she sponsored and volunteered at animal shelters around Korea; she helped a lot of abandoned animals find a new home as well.While she was getting ready for the bazaar, Lee Hyo-ri said, "We hold a big bazaar together once a year. I cover all the expenses for it with my money. A lot of people donate things to us for the bazaar. I even sell all those items that were sponsored to me."She continued, "The bazaar brings us a good amount of money. That money is used to run our shelter, and it helps us to last about a year. So, holding a bazaar is really important. That's why I have to keep being active in the industry. I can't let my popularity go away; I have to keep it well for the bazaar."Then, Lee Hyo-ri expressed her gratitude to everyone who has helped for the bazaar to take place.Lee Hyo-ri stated, "I thank everybody who sent us stuff for the bazaar. I also thank people who bought things from the event. I feel grateful to the volunteers too. I feel really thankful to all people for their help."She jokingly resumed, "Every time we hold a bazaar, my house becomes lighter and lighter. There are like no items to donate to the bazaar anymore. I have to be careful during our preparation as well, because they would take my jacket away and tag its price when I had just put it down for a bit.", then laughed.But she seemed truly happy to be donating her stuff and holding a meaningful bazaar.(Credit= tvN Canada Check-in)(SBS Star)