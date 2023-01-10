뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Has a Woman He May Marry?
JW Yoo

Published 2023.01.10 13:49 View Count
Singer Kim Jong-kook made some mysterious remarks about his possibility of marriage.

On January 8 episode of SBS 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook met up with comedian Heo Kyung-hwan and his mother.

Heo Kyung-hwan's mother warmly held Kim Jong-kook's hand and said, "Thank you. My son won the Excellence Award all thanks to you."

She then said, "Hurry up and get married. We can't let this good-looking face and body go to waste. Is there any woman that you have in mind?"
To this, Kim Jong-kook responded, "I think it (getting married) will be possible if I try."

As Heo's mother says, "I think girls are already lining up for you," Kim Jong-kook replied, "No, there's no line."
Heo Kyung-hwan chimed in and said, "I heard that you have no intention of getting married because you can't give up working out."

Kim Jong-kook nodded and said, "I just need someone who can understand my routine. We have to adjust to each other."
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)
