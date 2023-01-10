[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Has a Woman He May Marry?

On January 8 episode of SBS 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook met up with comedian Heo Kyung-hwan and his mother.
Heo Kyung-hwan's mother warmly held Kim Jong-kook's hand and said, "Thank you. My son won the Excellence Award all thanks to you."
She then said, "Hurry up and get married. We can't let this good-looking face and body go to waste. Is there any woman that you have in mind?"
As Heo's mother says, "I think girls are already lining up for you," Kim Jong-kook replied, "No, there's no line."
Kim Jong-kook nodded and said, "I just need someone who can understand my routine. We have to adjust to each other."
