[SBS Star] Mijoo Unexpectedly Reveals Herself Without Makeup & She Looks Surprisingly Beautiful

Disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz's member Mijoo revealed herself without makeup and everyone is surprised to witness how beautiful she looks even with no makeup.On January 7 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', Mijoo appeared without any makeup on.This episode of 'Hangout with Yoo' began with the production team making an unscheduled visit to the members' home early in the morning and taking them somewhere.Not only did they not expect the production team to show up at their house that early, but they also did not know where they were heading.Since all of them had just woken up, they did not have time to style themselves at all.As soon as Mijoo saw the production team, she jumped in her spot and screamed in surprise.She ran to her van, and asked them to give her time for her to apply at least some sunscreen on her face before they filmed her.But unfortunately, the cameraman did not give her that opportunity; she was continued being filmed.Mijoo speedily got her makeup products out of her bag, and put foundation on her face.When she was putting it on, she said to the cameraman, "I have to get married, you know! If I can't get married, I'm going to blame it all on 'Hangout with Yoo'."Then, the cameraman tried to turn the lights on, which made Mijoo hurriedly go, "No, no! Don't turn it on! I can't let Gue-sung (soccer player Cho Gue-sung who gained much popularity following the World Cup Qatar 2022) see me like this!"After this episode was broadcast, many commented on Mijoo's beauty even when she had nothing on her face.They left comments such as, "She looks so pretty without makeup that she doesn't even need makeup!", "Wow, she doesn't look different at all.", "Just so gorgeous!" and so on.(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo)(SBS Star)