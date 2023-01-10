[SBS Star] Mijoo Unexpectedly Reveals Herself Without Makeup & She Looks Surprisingly Beautiful

On January 7 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', Mijoo appeared without any makeup on.
This episode of 'Hangout with Yoo' began with the production team making an unscheduled visit to the members' home early in the morning and taking them somewhere.
Not only did they not expect the production team to show up at their house that early, but they also did not know where they were heading.
Since all of them had just woken up, they did not have time to style themselves at all.
She ran to her van, and asked them to give her time for her to apply at least some sunscreen on her face before they filmed her.
But unfortunately, the cameraman did not give her that opportunity; she was continued being filmed.
Mijoo speedily got her makeup products out of her bag, and put foundation on her face.
Then, the cameraman tried to turn the lights on, which made Mijoo hurriedly go, "No, no! Don't turn it on! I can't let Gue-sung (soccer player Cho Gue-sung who gained much popularity following the World Cup Qatar 2022) see me like this!"
They left comments such as, "She looks so pretty without makeup that she doesn't even need makeup!", "Wow, she doesn't look different at all.", "Just so gorgeous!" and so on.
