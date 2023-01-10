뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Mijoo Unexpectedly Reveals Herself Without Makeup & She Looks Surprisingly Beautiful
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Mijoo Unexpectedly Reveals Herself Without Makeup & She Looks Surprisingly Beautiful

[SBS Star] Mijoo Unexpectedly Reveals Herself Without Makeup & She Looks Surprisingly Beautiful

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.10 11:20 View Count
[SBS Star] Mijoo Unexpectedly Reveals Herself Without Makeup & She Looks Surprisingly Beautiful
Disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz's member Mijoo revealed herself without makeup and everyone is surprised to witness how beautiful she looks even with no makeup. 

On January 7 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', Mijoo appeared without any makeup on. 

This episode of 'Hangout with Yoo' began with the production team making an unscheduled visit to the members' home early in the morning and taking them somewhere. 

Not only did they not expect the production team to show up at their house that early, but they also did not know where they were heading.

Since all of them had just woken up, they did not have time to style themselves at all. 
Mijoo
As soon as Mijoo saw the production team, she jumped in her spot and screamed in surprise. 

She ran to her van, and asked them to give her time for her to apply at least some sunscreen on her face before they filmed her. 

But unfortunately, the cameraman did not give her that opportunity; she was continued being filmed. 

Mijoo speedily got her makeup products out of her bag, and put foundation on her face. 
Mijoo
When she was putting it on, she said to the cameraman, "I have to get married, you know! If I can't get married, I'm going to blame it all on 'Hangout with Yoo'." 

Then, the cameraman tried to turn the lights on, which made Mijoo hurriedly go, "No, no! Don't turn it on! I can't let Gue-sung (soccer player Cho Gue-sung who gained much popularity following the World Cup Qatar 2022) see me like this!" 
Mijoo
After this episode was broadcast, many commented on Mijoo's beauty even when she had nothing on her face. 

They left comments such as, "She looks so pretty without makeup that she doesn't even need makeup!", "Wow, she doesn't look different at all.", "Just so gorgeous!" and so on. 

(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.