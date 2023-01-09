[SBS Star] CIX SEUNGHUN Says He Did Not Give Up During His Harsh 9-year Training for His Mother

이미지 확대하기

SEUNGHUN of K-pop boy group CIX revealed that he did not give up during his harsh training that lasted nine years, all because of his mother.On January 8 episode of MBC's television show 'King of Mask Singer', SEUNGHUN made a guest appearance.Following SEUNGHUN's performance, the host Kim Sung-ju surprised the members of 'King of Mask Singer' by telling them that SEUNGHUN trained for nine years before making debut as a member of CIX.In response to this, SEUNGHUN said, "Yeah, I did. I started training when I was in the fourth year of elementary school. It was tough. I wanted to give up so many times, but I just couldn't."He continued, "My mom dreamed of becoming a singer when she was young. But she had to give up on her dream due to financial difficulties at home. When she was pregnant with me, everything she wanted was for me to become a singer. That's why I didn't give up. Becoming a singer was my dream, but it was also my mom's dream."When Kim Sung-ju made a comment, "Your mother must be watching this right now then.", SEUNGHUN stated, "Yes, she's always wanted me to come on 'King of Mask Singer'. She's frequently feeling unwell these days. I hope she'll stay by my side for long, listening to me sing."The CIX member went on, "Actually, I got into my agency with my dancing skills. My voice broke in middle school, and I couldn't sing at that time. The instructors at my agency were really worried about me. They even said to me, 'You are trying to become a singer, right?' I kept practicing hard though. Thankfully, I managed to get over that."At the end of their talk, he said, "Since we're in 2023 now, I hope more people will get to know CIX. I hope for our group to become much more publicly known. That's my wish for 2023."SEUNGHUN debuted as the main vocal of CIX under C9 Entertainment in July 2019.(Credit= MBC King of Mask Singer, 'cix_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)