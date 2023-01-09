[SBS Star] ASTRO MOON BIN Just Discovered Billlie MOON SUA Attended the Same High School as Him?

이미지 확대하기

MOON BIN of K-pop boy group ASTRO only just found out that his younger sister MOON SUA of girl group Billlie went to the same high school as him.On January 5, MOON BIN and another member of ASTRO Yoon San-ha guested on comedian Lee Yong-jin's YouTube show 'Yong-jin's Healthcare Center' (literal translation).During the talk, Lee Yong-jin mentioned MOON BIN and Yoon San-ha being graduated from the same high school―Hanlim Arts School―as another host Gabee, then asked, "MOON BIN, didn't your sister go to Hanlim Arts School as well?"MOON BIN answered with a puzzled look, "Umm... I don't know. I don't think she went to Hanlim Arts School though."Then, the production team searched online and told MOON BIN that she did.MOON BIN asked, "Really? She attended Hanlim Arts School?", and took a close look at their phone in disbelief.After seeing that MOON SUA had graduated from the same high school as him, he awkwardly smiled and chuckled.He explained why he did not know, "We both started training when we were little, so we didn't live together for years. We have a phone now, so we message each other quite frequently. But we didn't have a phone back then."But still, his 'excuse' was not good enough to convince Lee Yong-jin that it made him say, "Shouldn't you know which high school your sister went to though? I don't get it. How could you not know? You're his brother!"With an awkward laugh, MOON BIN responded, "SUA and I didn't keep in touch with one another for a long time, so... And I was too busy."Lee Yong-jin commented, "Okay, okay. As long as you discovered an interesting fact today."Since they were talking about MOON BIN and his sister, Gabee asked if they fought much when they were little.MOON BIN said, "Ah yes. We're only a year apart, so we fought a lot. For instance, she would be like, 'You! Bring me that.' I would go mad because she didn't call me 'oppa'. Our fight would begin from that point."(Credit= '용진건강원' YouTube)(SBS Star)