[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jay Park Shares He Feels Pressured that Many See Him as a 'Sexy' Guy
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.09 15:58 Updated 2023.01.09 16:09 View Count
Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park shared that he feels somewhat pressured about people seeing him as someone 'sexy'. 

On January 8, one popular YouTube channel uploaded a video of Jay Park. 

In this video, the three comedians running the channel were seen having a casual conversation with Jay Park. 
Jay Park
During the talk, one of them said to Jay Park, "Do you agree that you're a sex symbol of Korea?" 

Jay Park answered, "Ah... It's honestly all because of the song 'MOMMAE'. But 'MOMMAE' is actually like eight years old. It's old. But the branding and image of 'MOMMAE' still seem to be in a lot of people's head. It's so strong in their head that they tend to continually think that I'm that rapper who rapped 'MOMMAE' and took his top off during 'MOMMAE' performance."  

He continued, "But to me, those are my old times. It was possible to take my top off then, because I was younger with abs and all. I don't have the same body. I have a beer belly now." 
Jay Park
Then, another one responded, "You took your shirt off at Korea University last year though, didn't you? You didn't have a beer belly then." 

Jay Park commented, "I had to! It was because I had to! If I didn't take it off, then Korea University could sue me for it. That was under our contract, that's why. But I personally feel a bit pressured about having that sort of image." 

He explained, "I'm 37 years old (Korean age) at the moment. I'll be turning 40 in no time, you know. All my body parts are saggy now. I've also got a beer belly. It's becoming harder for me to stay looking fit as well. I want to get out of the song as soon as I can; retire from it completely. That's going to be soon." 

He laughingly added, "Not yet though. Soon. I still have to take my shirt off, and make a little more money with the song, so... Yeah... I've got to make more money...!"  
 

(Credit= '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
