[SBS Star] BTS JIN Greets ARMY With a Surprise Video Message

On January 8, a new video titled 'Message from JIN: Jan 2023' was shared on BTS' official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.
JIN said, "I won't be a civilian anymore by the time this is out, but I'm here in front of the camera because I wanted to leave you something even if it's just leaving a message."
He continued, "Whenever I'm available, I wish to leave these videos and records once every few months to share with you as much as possible."
It seems like JIN's video messages will be released monthly while he is away for his military duty.
JIN enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022, and his expected date of discharge is June 12, 2024.
(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)
(SBS Star)