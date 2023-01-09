[SBS Star] BTS JIN Greets ARMY With a Surprise Video Message

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS has prepared a surprise gift for his fans.On January 8, a new video titled 'Message from JIN: Jan 2023' was shared on BTS' official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.In the video, JIN shared that he is currently filming a 'Running Man' episode and greeted his fans.JIN said, "I won't be a civilian anymore by the time this is out, but I'm here in front of the camera because I wanted to leave you something even if it's just leaving a message."He continued, "Whenever I'm available, I wish to leave these videos and records once every few months to share with you as much as possible."Lastly, he warmly requested his fans, "I may not be by your side at this very moment, but I'll go looking for you soon. If you just wait a little bit, I'll be back soon."It seems like JIN's video messages will be released monthly while he is away for his military duty.JIN enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022, and his expected date of discharge is June 12, 2024.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)