[SBS Star] "I Want to Be Happy by Myself" GOT7 BAMBAM Declares a Marriage-free Life

On January 8 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', BAMBAM shared his thoughts on marriage.
In this episode, the members of 'Master in the House' were seen visiting BAMBAM's home.
When they were all sitting down together, one of the production staff said to them, "You know that we're planning to talk about people who choose to get married and people who choose not to get married at all today, right? A lot of youngsters these days are choosing the latter one, and there is a reason why we're at BAMBAM's place. It's because he is one of them."
He explained why, "First, I worked so hard to get to where I am now. Most K-pop stars don't have much time for themselves as well. I don't want anybody to take any parts of my life away from me anymore. So, I want to be happy by myself. I don't want to be conscious of other people's feelings for the rest of my life, even at home."
To this, K-pop stars Eun Jiwon and DOYOUNG of boy group NCT agreed and said they understood what he meant by that.
(SBS Star)