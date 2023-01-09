뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Want to Be Happy by Myself" GOT7 BAMBAM Declares a Marriage-free Life
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.09 14:19 View Count
BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 revealed that he has no plans to get married, ever. 

On January 8 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', BAMBAM shared his thoughts on marriage. 

In this episode, the members of 'Master in the House' were seen visiting BAMBAM's home. 

When they were all sitting down together, one of the production staff said to them, "You know that we're planning to talk about people who choose to get married and people who choose not to get married at all today, right? A lot of youngsters these days are choosing the latter one, and there is a reason why we're at BAMBAM's place. It's because he is one of them." 
BAMBAM
BAMBAM nodded and said, "Yeah, that's true. I don't ever want to get married in this life. I want a marriage-free life." 

He explained why, "First, I worked so hard to get to where I am now. Most K-pop stars don't have much time for themselves as well. I don't want anybody to take any parts of my life away from me anymore. So, I want to be happy by myself. I don't want to be conscious of other people's feelings for the rest of my life, even at home." 

To this, K-pop stars Eun Jiwon and DOYOUNG of boy group NCT agreed and said they understood what he meant by that. 
BAMBAM
BAMBAM continued, "My older brother back in Thailand got married, and he's got a son who's like three now. He told me that he's happy, but... About three months ago, he came to Korea to see me and... It was my first time seeing him in a long time and I felt kind of sad seeing his face." 

He laughed and went on, "I don't know what exactly has changed about his face, but he didn't have the face that I know of. It almost looked as if he's gotten old really fast." 
BAMBAM
(Credit= SBS Master in the House) 

(SBS Star) 
