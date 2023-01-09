뉴스
[SBS Star] The Princess of Thailand Attends BLACKPINK's Concert in Bangkok




JW Yoo

Published 2023.01.09 13:55 View Count

Princess Ubolratana, the older sister of the King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn, was spotted at K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's concert in Bangkok.

On January 7, BLACKPINK held the group's ongoing world tour 'BORN PINK' at the National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand.

Thousands of Thai BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom) welcomed the four members with loud cheer, and the members captivated their minds with amazing performances.


After the concert, it was revealed that Princess Ubolratana was also present at the concert.

The princess took to her personal Instagram and shared a photo of herself taken at the concert venue, and she is seen posing with BLACKPINK's official light stick.

Princess Ubolratana is the oldest child of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and the older sister of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

After wrapping up the group's two-day Bangkok concert in success, BLACKPINK is set to hold 'BORN PINK' in Hong Kong on January 13 to 15.

(Credit= 'nichax' Instagram, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
