[SBS Star] The Princess of Thailand Attends BLACKPINK's Concert in Bangkok

On January 7, BLACKPINK held the group's ongoing world tour 'BORN PINK' at the National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand.
Thousands of Thai BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom) welcomed the four members with loud cheer, and the members captivated their minds with amazing performances.
The princess took to her personal Instagram and shared a photo of herself taken at the concert venue, and she is seen posing with BLACKPINK's official light stick.
Princess Ubolratana is the oldest child of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and the older sister of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
(Credit= 'nichax' Instagram, YG Entertainment)
(SBS Star)