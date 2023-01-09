[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Goes to 'Street Man Fighter' Seoul Concert to Show His Support for YGX Team

이미지 확대하기

G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG showed support for YGX team by going to 'Street Man Fighter' concert in Seoul.On January 8, the second day of 'On the Stage' concert by Mnet's dance competition show 'Street Man Fighter' teams was held at KSPO Dome.On this day, the members of the audience were surprised to spot someone so famous in the audience, and that was G-DRAGON.He was wearing a black mask and beanie, but it was easy to tell who he was, because his great sense of style could not be hidden, as well as his puppy eyes.Throughout the concert, G-DRAGON was seen concentrating on the performance by all teams.Following 'On the Stage', G-DRAGON updated his Instagram with some photos and videos from the concert on his Instagram; they showed how much he enjoyed the concert.The first photo showed him holding a 'YGX' lightstick as he was entering the concert venue.The next ones were short videos of 'YGX' performance at 'On the Stage' with excited characters over them.Team 'YGX' consists of dancers under the same agency as G-DRAGON―YG Entertainment―he has worked with them for a long time.Previously, one 'YGX' dancer shared a screenshot of messages he received from G-DRAGON, and said that G-DRAGON is his role model and has always been his real support.In the messages, G-DRAGON said, "When I turned the television on after waking up earlier, 'Street Man Fighter' was being broadcast. It seems like you're doing well. I'm always here, watching you."He continued, "I can't believe that you've become the leader of the team. You've grown up a lot! Don't absorb the pressure all by yourself, okay? Trust your members, and watch each other's back at all times. Don't think about the outcome too much. Keep your confidence, and just do it the way you always do, okay?"He went on, "Everybody at 'Street Man Fighter' is a dancer, so be polite to them and teach or learn from them too. I mean, it would be nice to win the competition, but... LOL Anyway, I'm here for you, alright? Have fun!"(Credit= Online Community, 'always_gd' Twitter, 'deukie_______' Instagram)(SBS Star)