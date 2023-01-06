[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Shares His Worries, "Life as a Singer Is Short; What Am I Going to Do If All This Ends?"

이미지 확대하기

SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS revealed that he is worried about his future in the music industry.On January 5, BTS' agency posted the second episode of SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHWITA', featuring entertainer Shin Dong-yeop as a guest.During the conversation with Shin Dong-yeop, SUGA revealed his concerns that lied deep inside his heart.SUGA said, "I believe people who are doing music should continue doing music. I love doing music, and I want to do it for another 30 to 40 years. I want to resume my work in music even when I'm old with gray hair. But..."He paused up on his word and commented, "When singers reach their peak, things will go down from that no matter what. It's like that for everyone in the music industry. It's hard to stay in the same place once you reach the top; life as a singer is pretty short. I would think this every now and then, and it makes me think about my career. Because of that reason, I tried really hard to keep surviving. I tried more than I should."He continued, "These days, I'm just trying to think like, 'Okay, I should simply be thankful for what I have now. Let's not think about it.' But I can't stop thinking, 'What am I going to do if this is all over?', because... It will end one day, it will. We can't stay here forever. It's difficult to get these sorts of thoughts out of my head."Shin Dong-yeop advised him, "I hope you would stop thinking that way. One day, the time that you won't be able to continue doing what you want will come. It'll come all naturally. Until then, just enjoy whatever you want to do with your fans."In response to his advice, SUGA stated, "Okay, I won't stop thinking about the end of it yet. Over time, people will not listen to my music as much, I know that. But every singer will go down after topping the industry. That's never going to change. I'm just being greedy by wanting more than that. I'm sure someone will listen to my music in the future. I'll make music and sing for them, for those who will remember me until the end."(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, Big Hit Music)(SBS Star)