[SBS Star] VIDEO: "They Were Just So Cute" Joo Woo Jae Shares What NewJeans Is like in Person
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.06 17:15 View Count
Model Joo Woo Jae shared what it was like to spend time with K-pop girl group NewJeans. 

Late at night on January 2, Joo Woo Jae went on live on his YouTube channel to talk about meeting NewJeans. 

On this day, Joo Woo Jae joined YouTuber Calm Man's live broadcast as a special host, with NewJeans being their guest.

Joo Woo Jae exchanged fun talks with them, played games together, covered NewJeans' hit track 'Hype Boy' in front of them and learned some dance moves of their latest song 'Ditto'. 

About how he ended up being part of Calm Man's live broadcast with NewJeans, Joo Woo Jae said, "As you know Calm Man featured in NewJeans' music video 'OMG' . So, their agency reached Calm Man if they could be on his live broadcast, and he asked me if I wanted to join him. Since I love NewJeans, I said I would do it right away. I like to watch YouTube videos at home, and I actually get recommended to watch NewJeans' videos a lot, so I've watched lots of videos of them." 
Joo Woo Jae
Joo Woo Jae
Then, the model said the members of NewJeans were kind and cute, "They were all very nice. They were also really cute. It's my first time seeing them in person, and umm... What would be the best way to describe them? It's like, they were just too cute that it seemed like someone had drawn them over the empty air. I had such an incredible time with them. Following the live broadcast, I texted Calm Man and was like, 'Thank you for giving me the opportunity to see NewJeans today.'" 

He continued, "I somehow ended up covering 'Hype Boy' before, and my cover went viral for unknown reasons. I felt sorry to NewJeans about that, because I felt like I added an old man vibe to their young and fresh performance. I happened to cover it in front of NewJeans today as well. Gosh... I felt super embarrassed, but I'm glad that I can finally put an end to my 'Hype Boy' days." 

He added, "I did say that I was going to move onto 'OMG' and 'Ditto', but I'm not a good dancer, you know. I don't know if I would be able to. I did learn some 'Ditto' moves earlier, and I felt honored to learn dance from them. Not many people in this world would have the chance to learn the moves directly from them, so...", then smiled.   
 

(Credit= '오늘의 주우재' YouTube, 'ophen28' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
