[SBS Star] Kang Minkyung Faces Criticism for Allegedly Underpaying Employees

Recently, Kang Minkyung took to her personal Instagram and shared that her brand is planning on hiring new employees.
The job opening was for customer service representatives and designers.
However, she wrote that the position will get paid an annual salary of 25 million won (approximately 19,600 dollars).
As the salary seems considerably low with the ones with same amount of experience, Kang Minkyung faced severe backlash online.
Weren't convinced with her explanation, many commented, "Still, the entry-level salary is far below the industry standard.", "Her clothes are more expensive than the monthly salary then.", "Very disappointed.", and more.
(Credit= 'iammingki' Instagram)
(SBS Star)