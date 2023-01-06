[SBS Star] Kang Minkyung Faces Criticism for Allegedly Underpaying Employees

이미지 확대하기

Singer/entrepreneur Kang Minkyung has responded to the ongoing controversy of allegedly underpaying her employees.Recently, Kang Minkyung took to her personal Instagram and shared that her brand is planning on hiring new employees.The job opening was for customer service representatives and designers.For the customer service representative, Kang Minkyung stated that she was looking for a college-graduate with three to seven years of experience.However, she wrote that the position will get paid an annual salary of 25 million won (approximately 19,600 dollars).As the salary seems considerably low with the ones with same amount of experience, Kang Minkyung faced severe backlash online.She then shared another post of explanation, saying, "The posting stated our entry-level salary. We put the applicants' experience and previous salary in consideration during the hiring process."Weren't convinced with her explanation, many commented, "Still, the entry-level salary is far below the industry standard.", "Her clothes are more expensive than the monthly salary then.", "Very disappointed.", and more.Aside from her singing career, Kang Minkyung is also the CEO/creative director of her fashion brand 'Àvie muah'.(Credit= 'iammingki' Instagram)(SBS Star)