[SBS Star] Some Photos of BTS JIN Training Hard at the Recruit Training Center Get Unveiled

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS' photos at the recruit training center were unveiled.On January 6, the Military Manpower Administration shared photos of JIN from their recent training session in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do.Among the photos, there were two photos of JIN going through intensive training with his fellow soldiers.The first photo showed other soldiers pouring water over JIN's red face.It can be assumed that this was taken after he received CBR (chemical, biological, radiological) training, because your face tends to hit up in the course of this particular training.In the next photo, JIN was throwing a grenade while receiving his grenade training.Fans were proud to find out JIN was doing his best in the military despite the cold weather.There was also something that fans noticed in the first photo; there was a badge on his chest below his name tag that read, 'unit leader'.During the training at the recruit training center, one soldier at each unit becomes the unit's leader for the five weeks that they will spend time training together.They will usually get asked if anyone would like to lead the unit, and the one that wants to do it will become the leader.It seemed like JIN wanted to become the leader, and nobody went against him.At the training center, JIN will receive five-week basic military training, and will be deployed to his unit as an active-duty soldier.The oldest member of BTS is expected to complete his national mandatory military service in June 2024.(Credit= Military Manpower Administration)(SBS Star)