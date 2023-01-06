[SBS Star] 'Transit Love 2' Jung Hyun-kyu Says It Feels Awkward When People Going Crazy About JAEHYUN

이미지 확대하기

Jung Hyun-kyu, who gained a great amount of popularity following his appearance in TVING's dating show 'Transit Love 2', shared that it feels awkward when people around him say his school friend JAEHYUN of K-pop boy group NCT is good-looking and they love him.On January 5, one YouTube channel uploaded a video of Jung Hyun-kyu and another 'Transit Love 2' popular guy Nam Hee-doo sitting down for an interview.During the talk, Nam Hee-doo mentioned him and Jung Hyun-kyu attending the same high school, but not knowing it until they featured in 'Transit Love 2' together.Jung Hyun-kyu said, "We went to a big high school. There were like over 600 students in our year. He was part of the school's sports club, and I was busy studying at that time. That's probably why we didn't know each other then."After that, the production team asked if it was really true that he went to the same elementary and middle school as JAEHYUN.Jung Hyun-kyu answered, "Yeah, that's true. He probably remembers me, because we used to go to the same academy and hang out time to time as well."Then, the production team said, "There was a post online that said that you two were like the two top most popular guys at your school. Is that also true?"Previously when 'Transit Love 2' was being aired, one of their friends from middle school uploaded photos of Jung Hyun-kyu and JAEHYUN from the yearbook, and said that they were the two top good-looking/popular guys in their year.According to the friend, students could never conclude who was more handsome, because they had a different kind of looks to each other; they apparently concluded that both Jung Hyun-kyu and JAEHYUN were handsome.Regarding this, Jung Hyun-kyu stated, "Ah, that's not something that's easy to answer. I can't really say anything about that, as he's a celebrity now and I'm a little cautious to say anything about his past."He went on, "But he's always been good-looking. It's incredible to see him doing so well right now. When some people around me say things like, 'He's amazingly good-looking. I love him so much!' or 'He's great looks drive me crazy.', it does make me feel very weird and awkward though."(Credit= '일일칠 - 117' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)