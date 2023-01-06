뉴스
[SBS Star] SF9 DA WON Helps Save a Patient in Cardiac Arrest
Published 2023.01.06 14:04
DA WON of K-pop boy group SF9 has helped save someone's life.

On January 5, SF9's management agency FNC Entertainment shared a statement announcing that DA WON will be absent on the group's scheduled event.

According to the agency, DA WON had witnessed a patient in cardiac arrest; and administered emergency first aid to save him earlier that day.
FNC Entertainment's full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is FNC Entertainment.

We are announcing that SF9 member DA WON will not participate in the season's greeting fan event scheduled for today (January 5).

While bathing at the sauna he regularly uses earlier today, DA WON witnessed a patient in cardiac arrest. 

Following the instructions of paramedics over the phone, he did his best to administer emergency first aid, and the patient was handed over to paramedics once they arrived at the scene. 

After discussions with the artist, we have decided to cancel today's scheduled activity of DA WON and let him rest for the time being.

In regard to DA WON's fan event that was unable to proceed today, we will make another announcement later through Wonderwall. 

We ask for the fans' understanding, who likely feel disappointed at the sudden news of his absence, and we will do our best to the artist so that he can recover stability as soon as possible.

Once again, thank you for their deep understanding.
Meanwhile, DA WON is currently promoting SF9's new album 'THE PIECE OF9', which is scheduled to be released on January 9.

(Credit= FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
