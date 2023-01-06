[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Spotted on a Date in Jeju Island? Fans Respond

On January 5, a post titled, "JUNGKOOK was seen being on a date in Jeju Island, Tae-hyung (V) and JENNIE's dating location last year" was shared on an online community.
The writer of the post wrote, "It seems like JUNGKOOK has also found love."
Shortly after the post was shared, ARMYs (BTS' fandom) flocked the comment section, proving that the rumor is completely false.
They proved that the photo was taken months ago, and it had already been confirmed that JUNGKOOK had visited the restaurant with a group of his friends.
One ARMY even contacted the restaurant's owner, and the owner stated that the woman was not JUNGKOOK's girlfriend, but rather a female staff member who works with JUNGKOOK.
(Credit= Nate Pann, BIGHIT MUSIC)
(SBS Star)