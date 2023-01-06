[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Spotted on a Date in Jeju Island? Fans Respond

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK swept up in dating rumors, but his fans immediately debunked the rumors.On January 5, a post titled, "JUNGKOOK was seen being on a date in Jeju Island, Tae-hyung (V) and JENNIE's dating location last year" was shared on an online community.In the post, there was a photo of JUNGKOOK sitting at a restaurant next to a woman, claiming to be JUNGKOOK's girlfriend.The writer of the post wrote, "It seems like JUNGKOOK has also found love."Shortly after the post was shared, ARMYs (BTS' fandom) flocked the comment section, proving that the rumor is completely false.They proved that the photo was taken months ago, and it had already been confirmed that JUNGKOOK had visited the restaurant with a group of his friends.One ARMY even contacted the restaurant's owner, and the owner stated that the woman was not JUNGKOOK's girlfriend, but rather a female staff member who works with JUNGKOOK.Seeing the proofs, people commented, "Bringing up an old photo to stir up drama? Like who cares?", "Leave him alone and live your life, seriously.", "JUNGKOOK even left his signature there, and if you're a fan, you would already know that he's been on a KBBQ tour all around the country since last year.", and more.(Credit= Nate Pann, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)