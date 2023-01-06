[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares Whether His Son Looks More like Him or Son Ye-jin

이미지 확대하기

Actor Hyun Bin shared which of the two―him or actress Son Ye-jin―their son looks more like.On January 5, KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly Plus' aired their recent interview of the cast of an upcoming movie 'The Point Men' including Hyun Bin, actors Hwang Jung Min and Kang Ki Young.In the beginning of the interview, the interviewer said to Hyun Bin, "A great thing has happened to you recently, hasn't it?"Hyun Bin brightly smiled and responded, "Ah yes, it has, indeed. I believe you're talking about what personally happened to me. Yep, I have a son now."Then, the interviewer asked, "Congratulations! Who does your son resemble more? You or your wife?"Hyun Bin answered, "Umm... It's very hard to say. I don't think I can honestly tell that at the moment. I see both of us, really. I think he has a good mix of us."He continued, "What I heard from people around is that a face of a baby changes a lot as the time passes. I wonder who he'll look like more in the future as well."Back in January 2021, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin made their 8-month relationship public.They said to have begun dating each other following their romance 'Crash Landing on You'.The couple got married last March, and their son was born eight months later in November.(Credit= KBS Entertainment Weekly Plus, VAST Entertainment)(SBS Star)