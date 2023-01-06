[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares Whether His Son Looks More like Him or Son Ye-jin

On January 5, KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly Plus' aired their recent interview of the cast of an upcoming movie 'The Point Men' including Hyun Bin, actors Hwang Jung Min and Kang Ki Young.
In the beginning of the interview, the interviewer said to Hyun Bin, "A great thing has happened to you recently, hasn't it?"
Hyun Bin brightly smiled and responded, "Ah yes, it has, indeed. I believe you're talking about what personally happened to me. Yep, I have a son now."
Hyun Bin answered, "Umm... It's very hard to say. I don't think I can honestly tell that at the moment. I see both of us, really. I think he has a good mix of us."
He continued, "What I heard from people around is that a face of a baby changes a lot as the time passes. I wonder who he'll look like more in the future as well."
They said to have begun dating each other following their romance 'Crash Landing on You'.
The couple got married last March, and their son was born eight months later in November.
(SBS Star)