뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares Whether His Son Looks More like Him or Son Ye-jin
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares Whether His Son Looks More like Him or Son Ye-jin

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares Whether His Son Looks More like Him or Son Ye-jin

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.06 11:00 View Count
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares Whether His Son Looks More like Him or Son Ye-jin
Actor Hyun Bin shared which of the two―him or actress Son Ye-jin―their son looks more like. 

On January 5, KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly Plus' aired their recent interview of the cast of an upcoming movie 'The Point Men' including Hyun Bin, actors Hwang Jung Min and Kang Ki Young. 

In the beginning of the interview, the interviewer said to Hyun Bin, "A great thing has happened to you recently, hasn't it?" 

Hyun Bin brightly smiled and responded, "Ah yes, it has, indeed. I believe you're talking about what personally happened to me. Yep, I have a son now."
Hyun Bin
Then, the interviewer asked, "Congratulations! Who does your son resemble more? You or your wife?" 

Hyun Bin answered, "Umm... It's very hard to say. I don't think I can honestly tell that at the moment. I see both of us, really. I think he has a good mix of us." 

He continued, "What I heard from people around is that a face of a baby changes a lot as the time passes. I wonder who he'll look like more in the future as well." 
Hyun Bin
Hyun Bin
Back in January 2021, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin made their 8-month relationship public. 

They said to have begun dating each other following their romance 'Crash Landing on You'. 

The couple got married last March, and their son was born eight months later in November. 
Hyun Bin
(Credit= KBS Entertainment Weekly Plus, VAST Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.