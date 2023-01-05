[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Wednesday' Emma Myers Shares Her Love for SEVENTEEN on 'The Tonight Show'

이미지 확대하기

넷플 드라마 웬즈데이에 나온 엠마 마이어스가 세븐틴 팬이라고 하네여 이번 비더썬 뉴어크 공연도 갔다고 함 pic.twitter.com/o4tswhfU5M — 유피 (@yuuinviewfinder) November 30, 2022

이미지 확대하기

American actress Emma Myers, who plays the role of 'Enid Sinclair' in Netflix's popular series 'Wednesday', shares her love for K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.On January 4 (local time), Emma Myers guested on popular American late-night talk show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.During the conversation, the host Jimmy Fallon said, "I read this online that you're a big fan of a band, and you like to introduce the band to people if they don't know them. What's the name of the band, and can you introduce them to me?"Emma Myers shyly answered, "Okay, I'll introduce them to everybody today. It's SEVENTEEN."When Jimmy Fallon asked how long she had been into SEVENTEEN, Emma Myers responded, "I've been their fan since when I was 15, so it's been like five years."Then, Jimmy Fallon held up a photo of SEVENTEEN and asked if those guys were SEVENTEEN.As soon as Emma Myers saw the photo, she burst out laughing and commented, "Yes, they are. They're SEVENTEEN. I mean, there are only 13 people, but..."Since Jimmy Fallon got confused why they are called SEVENTEEN when there are only 13 of them, she explained why they are SEVENTEEN."There are 13 of them, so it's 13, right? Then, there are 3 different units―hip-hop, performance and vocal. And then, there's one team, so... 13 plus, 3 plus 1 is SEVENTEEN.", she excitedly stated.Following that, Jimmy Fallon asked if there was a song by SEVENTEEN that he should add on his playlist.Emma Myers recommended him 'To You' saying, "It's my favorite song and I'm sure everyone will like the song. It's really fun and upbeat. It's got a great story behind it too."In her recent interview with MTV, Emma Myers revealed that her favorite concert ever was SEVENTEEN's concert 'Be the Sun' in Newark, New Jersey as well; 'Be the Sun' in Newark took place last September.At that time, she said, "SEVENTEEN's 2022 concert in Newark was incredible. I was in the pit, and they played so many cool songs. They're just incredible performers, so that was definitely my favorite concert ever."Previously in one of her interviews from last year, Emma Myers talked about being a longtime CARAT (the name of SEVENTEEN's fandom).She said, "I've been their fan for like five years. My entry point was a meme that interpolated their song 'VERY NICE' into a viral Vine. My bias is JEONGHAN for reasons I still struggle to articulate. There's just something about him."Her younger sister actress Isabel Myers is also said to be a huge fan of SEVENTEEN.(Credit= 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' YouTube, 'ememyers' 'mtv' Instagram)(SBS Star)