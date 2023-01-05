뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Maliciously Edited Photo of Go Younjung Spreads Online; Agency to Take Legal Action
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Maliciously Edited Photo of Go Younjung Spreads Online; Agency to Take Legal Action

[SBS Star] Maliciously Edited Photo of Go Younjung Spreads Online; Agency to Take Legal Action

JW Yoo

Published 2023.01.05 17:11 View Count
Maliciously Edited Photo of Go Younjung Spreads Online; Agency to Take Legal Action
Actress Go Younjung's agency strongly warned those who create malicious posts about the actress.

On January 5, Go Younjung's management agency MMA Entertainment issued an official statement regarding the maliciously edited photo of Go Younjung that has recently been spread online.

Recently, Go Younjung's high school graduation photo was maliciously edited and spread online.
Maliciously Edited Photo of Go Younjung Spreads Online; Agency to Take Legal Action
The original photo was belatedly released, proving that the previous photo was edited by someone with malicious intention.

MMA Entertainment's full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is MAA Entertainment.

First, we would like to express our gratitude to fans for supporting and loving our artist Go Younjung.

False information, maliciously edited photos, and posts attacking the artist's character are indiscriminately spreading on various online communities and social media.

In this regard, we would like to inform you that we will take strong legal action against malicious posts and comments of slander, false information, and defamation with our artist as the subject.

We will continue to do our best to protect our artists, and one again, thank you for always supporting and caring for Go Younjung.
Maliciously Edited Photo of Go Younjung Spreads Online; Agency to Take Legal Action
(Credit= MMA Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.