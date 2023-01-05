[SBS Star] Maliciously Edited Photo of Go Younjung Spreads Online; Agency to Take Legal Action

이미지 확대하기

Actress Go Younjung's agency strongly warned those who create malicious posts about the actress.On January 5, Go Younjung's management agency MMA Entertainment issued an official statement regarding the maliciously edited photo of Go Younjung that has recently been spread online.Recently, Go Younjung's high school graduation photo was maliciously edited and spread online.The original photo was belatedly released, proving that the previous photo was edited by someone with malicious intention.MMA Entertainment's full statement is as follows:Hello, this is MAA Entertainment.First, we would like to express our gratitude to fans for supporting and loving our artist Go Younjung.False information, maliciously edited photos, and posts attacking the artist's character are indiscriminately spreading on various online communities and social media.In this regard, we would like to inform you that we will take strong legal action against malicious posts and comments of slander, false information, and defamation with our artist as the subject.We will continue to do our best to protect our artists, and one again, thank you for always supporting and caring for Go Younjung.(Credit= MMA Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)