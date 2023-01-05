뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cha Eun-woo States that He Looks like His Younger Brother with His Hair Short
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.05 17:01 View Count
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO shared that he looks just like his younger brother with a short hair. 

On January 2, Cha Eun-woo updated his YouTube channel with a behind-the-scenes footage of his movie 'Decibel'. 

The footage begins with Cha Eun-woo visiting his beauty salon to get a haircut for his role in the movie―submarine sound detection officer 'Jeon Tae-ryong'.  

As the hair stylist cut his hair short, she said, "Oh, you look cute.", which Cha Eun-woo responded, "I can't look cute. I'm part of the navy!"

Then, he said, "Do you know who I see as my hair gets shorter and shorter? I see my younger brother. I look exactly like Dong-hwi (the name of Cha Eun-woo's younger brother) right now. He also has a short hair now, so I look even more like him now."

When the hair stylist asked, "Isn't this the shortest hair you've ever had since you made debut?"
 
Cha Eun-woo answered, "Yeah, it is. It's also the shortest in like... More than 10 years. My hair hasn't been this short in over 10 years." 
Cha Eun-woo
Cha Eun-woo
The next day, Cha Eun-woo was seen at a filming site with his new hairstyle, on a break from a shooting and he was asked what he thinks of the short hair. 

With an awkward smile, Cha Eun-woo touched his hair and commented, "It feels very awkward." 

He went on, "I finished filming my first scene in the movie, and everybody told me that I looked quite alright with this hair. It looks awkward in a way for me, but at the same time, I feel like I'm kind of used to it. It reminds me of myself from a long time ago when I was five years old. I had a short hair like this at that time, so..." 
 

(Credit= '차은우 CHAEUNWOO' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
