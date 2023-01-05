[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cha Eun-woo States that He Looks like His Younger Brother with His Hair Short

On January 2, Cha Eun-woo updated his YouTube channel with a behind-the-scenes footage of his movie 'Decibel'.
The footage begins with Cha Eun-woo visiting his beauty salon to get a haircut for his role in the movie―submarine sound detection officer 'Jeon Tae-ryong'.
As the hair stylist cut his hair short, she said, "Oh, you look cute.", which Cha Eun-woo responded, "I can't look cute. I'm part of the navy!"
Then, he said, "Do you know who I see as my hair gets shorter and shorter? I see my younger brother. I look exactly like Dong-hwi (the name of Cha Eun-woo's younger brother) right now. He also has a short hair now, so I look even more like him now."
When the hair stylist asked, "Isn't this the shortest hair you've ever had since you made debut?"
Cha Eun-woo answered, "Yeah, it is. It's also the shortest in like... More than 10 years. My hair hasn't been this short in over 10 years."
With an awkward smile, Cha Eun-woo touched his hair and commented, "It feels very awkward."
He went on, "I finished filming my first scene in the movie, and everybody told me that I looked quite alright with this hair. It looks awkward in a way for me, but at the same time, I feel like I'm kind of used to it. It reminds me of myself from a long time ago when I was five years old. I had a short hair like this at that time, so..."
(Credit= '차은우 CHAEUNWOO' YouTube)
(SBS Star)