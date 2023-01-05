[SBS Star] "My Manager Did the Dishes" Ryu Jun Yeol's Past Remark Sparks Controversy

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ryu Jun Yeol's recent remark during a live broadcast has become a hot topic online.In November 2022, Ryu Jun Yeol made a guest appearance on streamer/webtoon artist Lee Mal-nyeon(Calm Down Man)'s live broadcast to promote his latest movie 'The Night Owl'.During the live broadcast, Ryu Jun Yeol shared that he is practicing 'zero waste' these days.Fellow actor Park Jung Min said, "At our filming site, Ryu Jun Yeol uses his own food tray instead of using disposable containers."As Lee Mal-nyeon asks, "Do you wash the dishes when you go home?", Ryu Jun Yeol replied, "My manager does the dishes."Hearing this, Park Jung Min and Lee Mal-nyeon awkwardly explained, "Oh, your manager also practices 'zero waste' together with you!"Viewers commented, "It's a little strange to ask your manager to do the dishes instead.", "As long as there's a mutual agreement, I don't think it's a big deal.", "I would never ask my staff to do the dishes.", and more.(Credit= '침착맨' YouTube, C-JeS Entertainment)(SBS Star)