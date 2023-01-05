[SBS Star] "My Manager Did the Dishes" Ryu Jun Yeol's Past Remark Sparks Controversy

In November 2022, Ryu Jun Yeol made a guest appearance on streamer/webtoon artist Lee Mal-nyeon(Calm Down Man)'s live broadcast to promote his latest movie 'The Night Owl'.
Fellow actor Park Jung Min said, "At our filming site, Ryu Jun Yeol uses his own food tray instead of using disposable containers."
As Lee Mal-nyeon asks, "Do you wash the dishes when you go home?", Ryu Jun Yeol replied, "My manager does the dishes."
Hearing this, Park Jung Min and Lee Mal-nyeon awkwardly explained, "Oh, your manager also practices 'zero waste' together with you!"
