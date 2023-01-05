뉴스
[SBS Star] SM Ent. Security Guard Fails to Recognize Choi Sooyoung "It's Totally Understandable"
[SBS Star] SM Ent. Security Guard Fails to Recognize Choi Sooyoung "It's Totally Understandable"

JW Yoo

Published 2023.01.05 11:40 View Count
Choi Sooyoung
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member/actress Choi Sooyoung was banned from entering SMTOWN's concert venue as the bodyguard failed to recognize her.

On January 3, Choi Sooyoung shared a new vlog on her personal YouTube channel.

The video was a compilation of her unreleased videos taken in 2022.
Choi Sooyoung
In one segment of the video, Choi Sooyoung is seen participating in SMTOWN's concert.

Choi Sooyoung left SM Entertainment in October 2017, but has continuously been participating in Girls' Generation promotions.

When she was about to enter the venue, one bodyguard didn't recognize her and asked her, "Where did you come from? (Who are you?)"
Choi Sooyoung
To this, Choi Sooyoung laughed and said to the camera, "It makes a total sense because it's been so long since I've been (to SM Entertainment's event). It's totally understandable."

As she arrived at the waiting room, Choi Sooyoung said to Girls' Generation members, "When I came in, the bodyguard asked me who I was!", making everyone burst into laughter.
Choi Sooyoung

(Credit= 'the sootory 더수토리' YouTube, 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
