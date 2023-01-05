[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok's Daughter Is a Mini Version of Him & Her Behavior Makes Him Go, "No..." at Times

이미지 확대하기

Actor Cho Jung Seok revealed that his daughter is himself in his younger days, from the way she looks to the way she behaves.On January 4 episode of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', Cho Jung Seok made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Yu Jae Seok asked Cho Jung Seok about his daughter and Cho Jung Seok said with a smile, "Unfortunately... My daughter looks just like me. She totally reminds me of my childhood days. Even her hands and feet look like mine."Yu Jae Seok laughed and responded, "I'm sure she's very pretty and cute, although she looks like you, Jung Seok!"Cho Jung Seok answered, "Well, it's good that she looks like me in pretty and cute ways, but she sometimes make me shake my head.", then laughingly added, "I used to have a habit of pulling different facial expressions in the mirror when I was young, and she does that as well. When I see her do that, I'm like, 'No, that's not right...'"Then, Cho Jung Seok reminisced the time when his daughter was a newborn baby, "Up to about when she was 100 days old, I was in charge of taking care of her. I did everything for her from bathing, feeding and making her sleep. They were all what I wanted to do, because she is so precious to me. Everything about her is incredibly adorable."He went on, "One time though, I almost had a metal breakdown. I made a huge mistake when I was clipping her nails. Since she has such small fingers, I accidentally clipped her skin a little. She was bleeding and she couldn't stop crying. I felt really upset on that day. I wanted to cry myself."He resumed, "When she stopped crying, I helped her sleep. Then, I had some drinks. It was still a bright day, but I had to drink some. I felt unbelievably upset. After I got drunk, I called some of my friends, who also raised young children, and told them about what happened. As I was telling them, I almost cried."Cho Jung Seok married singer GUMMY in October 2018, and their daughter was born in August 2020.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)