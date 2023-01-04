뉴스
[SBS Star] Thunder Opens Up About People's Misconception That He Lives Comfortably Thanks to DARA
JW Yoo

Published 2023.01.04
Thunder
Thunder of disbanded K-pop boy group MBLAQ talked about people's misconception that he lives off of his sister DARA's earnings.

On January 3 episode of Channel S 'Attack on Sisters', Thunder made a guest appearance.

During the show, Thunder revealed that he has been suffering the 'delay disease'.
Thunder
Thunder explained, "I often delayed appointments and even missed flights. After making a mistake in lyrics during my appearance on 'King of Mask Singer', I started to make mistakes over and over again."

He shared that he was often misunderstood that he was living a comfortable life with the money earned by his sister, DARA of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1.

To this, Thunder said, "When it comes to music, I do a lot of research by myself. I've never received any investment or help (from my sister) when I established my own label, etc."
Thunder
Thunder made his debut as a member of MBLAQ in 2009.

(Credit= Channel S Attack on Sisters, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
