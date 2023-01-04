[SBS Star] Thunder Opens Up About People's Misconception That He Lives Comfortably Thanks to DARA

On January 3 episode of Channel S 'Attack on Sisters', Thunder made a guest appearance.
During the show, Thunder revealed that he has been suffering the 'delay disease'.
He shared that he was often misunderstood that he was living a comfortable life with the money earned by his sister, DARA of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1.
To this, Thunder said, "When it comes to music, I do a lot of research by myself. I've never received any investment or help (from my sister) when I established my own label, etc."
