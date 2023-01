이미지 확대하기

It has been confirmed that TAEYANG and JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS will release a song together.On January 4, TAEYANG's new management agency THEBLACKLABEL dropped the teaser photo of TAEYANG's upcoming solo comeback.In the teaser photo, TAEYANG is seen posing next to JIMIN.The photo contains texts that read, "TAEYANG 'VIBE' Feat. JIMIN of BTS", hinting that JIMIN will be joining TAEYANG's new solo release as a featuring artist.Back on January 2, TAEYANG took to his personal Instagram and shared two mysterious photos to his fans.In the photos, TAEYANG is seen in a recording studio with another man; and many K-pop fans assumed that the man is JIMIN.Meanwhile, TAEYANG and JIMIN's 'VIBE' is set to be released on January 13 at 2PM KST.(Credit= THEBLACKLABEL, '__youngbae__' Instagram)(SBS Star)