[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Responds to Reports About Her Dispute With Former Agency

On January 4, Lee Sunbin took to her personal Instagram and shared a screenshot of an article titled, 'Lee Sunbin, Controversy Over False Testimony in Court'.
She continued, "Being delisted because of me? That's all that I said? I would appreciate if you could find out more about the company and my case before writing an article."
Lee Sunbin shared another screenshot of a past article that says Imagine Asia was delisted in 2019 due to the embezzlement of executives.
She commented, "This is the reason why the company was delisted."
The report raised controversy that Lee Sunbin's false testimony had a decisive influence on the rulings, which eventually led to the agency being delisted.
