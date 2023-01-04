뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Responds to Reports About Her Dispute With Former Agency
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Responds to Reports About Her Dispute With Former Agency

[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Responds to Reports About Her Dispute With Former Agency

JW Yoo

Published 2023.01.04 13:41 View Count
Lee Sunbin
Actress Lee Sunbin shared her position on the controversies surrounding the lawsuit related to her former management agency, Imagine Asia.

On January 4, Lee Sunbin took to her personal Instagram and shared a screenshot of an article titled, 'Lee Sunbin, Controversy Over False Testimony in Court'.
Lee Sunbin
Along with the screenshot, Lee Sunbin wrote, "What's going on at this dawn? If I gave a false testimony in court, I should've been punished. Controversy? Aren't you the one who wants to make controversy?"

She continued, "Being delisted because of me? That's all that I said? I would appreciate if you could find out more about the company and my case before writing an article."

Lee Sunbin shared another screenshot of a past article that says Imagine Asia was delisted in 2019 due to the embezzlement of executives.

She commented, "This is the reason why the company was delisted."
Lee Sunbin
Earlier on the same day, news outlet THE FACT reported that Lee Sunbin reversed the statement she made four years ago at a court hearing held in June 2021.

The report raised controversy that Lee Sunbin's false testimony had a decisive influence on the rulings, which eventually led to the agency being delisted.

(Credit= 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.