[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Responds to Reports About Her Dispute With Former Agency

Actress Lee Sunbin shared her position on the controversies surrounding the lawsuit related to her former management agency, Imagine Asia.On January 4, Lee Sunbin took to her personal Instagram and shared a screenshot of an article titled, 'Lee Sunbin, Controversy Over False Testimony in Court'.Along with the screenshot, Lee Sunbin wrote, "What's going on at this dawn? If I gave a false testimony in court, I should've been punished. Controversy? Aren't you the one who wants to make controversy?"She continued, "Being delisted because of me? That's all that I said? I would appreciate if you could find out more about the company and my case before writing an article."Lee Sunbin shared another screenshot of a past article that says Imagine Asia was delisted in 2019 due to the embezzlement of executives.She commented, "This is the reason why the company was delisted."Earlier on the same day, news outlet THE FACT reported that Lee Sunbin reversed the statement she made four years ago at a court hearing held in June 2021.The report raised controversy that Lee Sunbin's false testimony had a decisive influence on the rulings, which eventually led to the agency being delisted.(Credit= 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram)(SBS Star)