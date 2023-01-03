뉴스
[SBS Star] ATEEZ SAN Cutely Responds to Fans Misunderstanding that He Is Flipping Them Off
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.03 17:18
SAN of K-pop boy group ATEEZ cutely responded to fans misunderstanding that he was flipping them off, when he was not. 

On December 30, ATEEZ made a comeback with a new album 'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS'. 

As part of the concept of this comeback, SAN wore a specially-made black leather glove on his right hand that only covered his thumb and index finger.  

While this glove looked very stylish, there was one big problem with it; when there was a black background at the back of his right hand, only three of his fingers were seen. 
SAN
This may not seem like such an issue until he makes the 'V' sign for photos. 

When he does that, it makes it look almost as if he is flipping someone off. 

But SAN was not aware of this, so he took a lot of photos making the 'V' sign wearing this glove. 
SAN
SAN
Recently, his fans told SAN about it through the official fan messenger, and joked that he was flipping them off.  

As lots of fans kept bashing(?) him for flipping them off, SAN said, "No, everyone. Please... This is just a misunderstanding. I was simply making the 'V' sign." 

With his words filled with sadness, "Okay, okay. You know what then? I'll allow you to hold your middle finger up at me. No more than once though... I'll understand it, I guess..." 

He added with lots of crying hangul (the Korean alphabet), "You can do that to me when you really don't like something about me. You can flip me off once each. Okay...?" 
SAN
Fans' hilarious joke and SAN's adorable response made many other K-pop group fans laugh as well. 

(Credit= Online Community, KQ Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
