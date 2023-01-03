[SBS Star] ATEEZ SAN Cutely Responds to Fans Misunderstanding that He Is Flipping Them Off

On December 30, ATEEZ made a comeback with a new album 'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS'.
As part of the concept of this comeback, SAN wore a specially-made black leather glove on his right hand that only covered his thumb and index finger.
While this glove looked very stylish, there was one big problem with it; when there was a black background at the back of his right hand, only three of his fingers were seen.
When he does that, it makes it look almost as if he is flipping someone off.
But SAN was not aware of this, so he took a lot of photos making the 'V' sign wearing this glove.
As lots of fans kept bashing(?) him for flipping them off, SAN said, "No, everyone. Please... This is just a misunderstanding. I was simply making the 'V' sign."
With his words filled with sadness, "Okay, okay. You know what then? I'll allow you to hold your middle finger up at me. No more than once though... I'll understand it, I guess..."
He added with lots of crying hangul (the Korean alphabet), "You can do that to me when you really don't like something about me. You can flip me off once each. Okay...?"
(Credit= Online Community, KQ Entertainment)
(SBS Star)