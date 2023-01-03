뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Gasp in Shock by the Rate of the Resort That IU & Lee Jong Suk Stayed in Japan
JW Yoo

Published 2023.01.03
Fans are in complete shock by the rate of the resort that singer/actress IU and actor Lee Jong Suk stayed during their trip in Japan.

On December 31, Dispatch reported that IU and Lee Jong Suk went on a vacation to Nagoya, Japan.

The couple reportedly enjoyed their Christmas break there; and IU's younger brother also joined the couple's getaway.
They stayed at a resort called 'Amanemu' for three nights and four days, and the resort is located about two and a half hours away from Chubu Centrair International Airport.

The five-star private resort is known for its luxurious facilities and hospitality, including a personal chauffeur service from the airport.
According to reports, the resort's lowest fare online is approximately 2,500,000 won (approximately 2,000 dollars) per night.

Since IU and Lee Jong Suk stayed at the resort for three nights, the couple spent over 7,500,000 (approximately 6,000 dollars) for their stay.
Upon finding out the jaw-dropping rate of the resort, fans commented, "I've never spent that much of money for an accommodation. Wow.", "Well, they both make a lot of money...", and more.

Immediately after Dispatch's exclusive report, both IU and Lee Jong Suk's agencies confirmed that the two are dating for over four months.
(Credit= 'Amanemu' Official Website, HighZium Studio, EDAM Entertainment, SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)
