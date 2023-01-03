뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kangnam Donates Millions of Won to an Animal Shelter After Failing to Lose Weight
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Kangnam Donates Millions of Won to an Animal Shelter After Failing to Lose Weight

[SBS Star] Kangnam Donates Millions of Won to an Animal Shelter After Failing to Lose Weight

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.03 14:19 View Count
[SBS Star] Kangnam Donates Millions of Won to an Animal Shelter After Failing to Lose Weight
Singer Kangnam donated millions of won to an animal shelter after he failed to lose weight. 

On January 2, Kangnam updated his YouTube with a new video that started off with his journey to an animal selter. 

On his way to the animal shelter, Kangnam explained why he was heading there, "In July, I told everybody that I was going to lose 9kg by the end of the year. If I failed to do so, I'll use my 10 million won somewhere."

He said, "Yeah... I failed to lose 9kg. In fact, I've gained 6kg. So, I'm on my way to donate 10 million won today, as I promised to do so.", then laughingly added, "You know what? I purposely didn't lose my weight. I wanted to donate my money, you know."

He continued, "My agency's taking my weight gain pretty seriously right now, because I'm using too much of their money as food expenses. The credit card that they gave my manager for our food is maxed out because of that." 
Kangnam
Kangnam
At the animal shelter, Kangnam told the person in charge, "I completely failed at my diet. I actually didn't even try to lose any weight, because I wanted to make donations."; Kangnam has always shown his keen interest in abandoned pets. 

The workers at the animal shelter thanked him and stated, "Your money will be used to take care and treat around 200 animals that are currently here." 

Kangnam also cleaned the animal shelter and walked some dogs on this day. 

At the end of the video, Kangnam said, "I hope more people will pay closer attention to the lives of abandoned dogs. That's the way for them to find nice new families. Thanks to you, I was able to donate money for a good use today. Thank you. I hope the animals will be happy." 
 

Kangnam raises two dogs―'Kangbuk' and 'Ria'―with his wife retired speed skater Lee Sang-hwa. 

They adopted one of them 'Ria' from an animal shelter back in 2020. 

(Credit= '동네친구 강나미' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.