[SBS Star] Kangnam Donates Millions of Won to an Animal Shelter After Failing to Lose Weight

Singer Kangnam donated millions of won to an animal shelter after he failed to lose weight.On January 2, Kangnam updated his YouTube with a new video that started off with his journey to an animal selter.On his way to the animal shelter, Kangnam explained why he was heading there, "In July, I told everybody that I was going to lose 9kg by the end of the year. If I failed to do so, I'll use my 10 million won somewhere."He said, "Yeah... I failed to lose 9kg. In fact, I've gained 6kg. So, I'm on my way to donate 10 million won today, as I promised to do so.", then laughingly added, "You know what? I purposely didn't lose my weight. I wanted to donate my money, you know."He continued, "My agency's taking my weight gain pretty seriously right now, because I'm using too much of their money as food expenses. The credit card that they gave my manager for our food is maxed out because of that."At the animal shelter, Kangnam told the person in charge, "I completely failed at my diet. I actually didn't even try to lose any weight, because I wanted to make donations."; Kangnam has always shown his keen interest in abandoned pets.The workers at the animal shelter thanked him and stated, "Your money will be used to take care and treat around 200 animals that are currently here."Kangnam also cleaned the animal shelter and walked some dogs on this day.At the end of the video, Kangnam said, "I hope more people will pay closer attention to the lives of abandoned dogs. That's the way for them to find nice new families. Thanks to you, I was able to donate money for a good use today. Thank you. I hope the animals will be happy."Kangnam raises two dogs―'Kangbuk' and 'Ria'―with his wife retired speed skater Lee Sang-hwa.They adopted one of them 'Ria' from an animal shelter back in 2020.(Credit= '동네친구 강나미' YouTube)(SBS Star)