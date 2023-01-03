[SBS Star] BIGBANG DAESUNG Pens a Letter Upon Leaving YG Entertainment

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

DAESUNG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG shared a heartwarming letter after leaving YG Entertainment.On January 2, DAESUNG's video letter was uploaded on his "secret" YouTube channel.DAESUNG never exposed his identity on this channel, but fans know that he owns the channel.The video showed a sketchbook filled with a handwritten letter and drawings, expressing his gratitude to his long-time management agency, YG Entertainment.The letter reads:Thank you, 'Y'ou were 'G'ood. Thank you.I'm sincerely grateful (to YG Entertainment) for looking after me all these years, and helping me to grow into a person I am today.With deep gratitute in my heart, I'm planning to embark on a new adventure.I would be lying if I said I'm not scared. As nervous as I am about taking this bold step forward, I believe it will definitely be worth it in the end.The year 2023 is approaching. Without knowing what the future holds, I'm taking this step forward into the unknown with a brave heart, and I intend to walk down this road with determination.Though I'm still quite inexperienced and lacking in many ways, I hope you will continue to show your love and support for my journey.Thank you. Happy new year, everyone.Someone once said, nothing lasts forever. But no. Some things do last forever―It's BIGBANG.DAESUNG parted ways with YG Entertainment at the end of December 2022, along with his fellow BIGBANG member TAEYANG.(Credit= 'D'splay' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)