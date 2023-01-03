뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BIGBANG DAESUNG Pens a Letter Upon Leaving YG Entertainment
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BIGBANG DAESUNG Pens a Letter Upon Leaving YG Entertainment

[SBS Star] BIGBANG DAESUNG Pens a Letter Upon Leaving YG Entertainment

JW Yoo

Published 2023.01.03 14:05 View Count
BIGBANG DAESUNG Pens a Letter Upon Leaving YG Entertainment
DAESUNG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG shared a heartwarming letter after leaving YG Entertainment.

On January 2, DAESUNG's video letter was uploaded on his "secret" YouTube channel.

DAESUNG never exposed his identity on this channel, but fans know that he owns the channel.
BIGBANG DAESUNG Pens a Letter Upon Leaving YG Entertainment
The video showed a sketchbook filled with a handwritten letter and drawings, expressing his gratitude to his long-time management agency, YG Entertainment.
BIGBANG DAESUNG Pens a Letter Upon Leaving YG Entertainment
The letter reads:

Thank you, 'Y'ou were 'G'ood. Thank you. 

I'm sincerely grateful (to YG Entertainment) for looking after me all these years, and helping me to grow into a person I am today.

With deep gratitute in my heart, I'm planning to embark on a new adventure.

I would be lying if I said I'm not scared. As nervous as I am about taking this bold step forward, I believe it will definitely be worth it in the end.

The year 2023 is approaching. Without knowing what the future holds, I'm taking this step forward into the unknown with a brave heart, and I intend to walk down this road with determination. 

Though I'm still quite inexperienced and lacking in many ways, I hope you will continue to show your love and support for my journey. 

Thank you. Happy new year, everyone.

Someone once said, nothing lasts forever. But no. Some things do last forever―It's BIGBANG.
BIGBANG DAESUNG Pens a Letter Upon Leaving YG Entertainment

DAESUNG parted ways with YG Entertainment at the end of December 2022, along with his fellow BIGBANG member TAEYANG.

(Credit= 'D'splay' YouTube, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.